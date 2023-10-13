11 vehicles burnt as fuel tanker bursts into flames in Lagos

The incident, which occurred at SIFAX inward Costain, was caused by the collision between two petrol-laden tankers. According to emergency authorities, a pile-up of vehicles, including two petrol tankers, was found ablaze at the scene.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said investigations revealed that one of the tankers was ascending the bridge when it rolled back onto the other, leading to a breakout of fire upon impact.

He added that an unspecified number of people were immediately trapped in the inferno.

Meanwhile, providing an update on the incident late Thursday, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said the Sari Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire crews have succeeded in taming the raging fire.

In a statement on its X account, an official of the body, Adeseye Margaret, said no lives were lost in the incident as all the occupants of the vehicles involved escaped unhurt.

"The raging Fire has been curtailed as the dampening of pockets of Fire continues to allowing for investigation to reveal the cause and the evacuation of the carcass to bring about normalcy," the statement partly read.