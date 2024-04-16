ADVERTISEMENT
Like Ganduje in Kano, Kaduna Assembly opens investigation against El-Rufai

Segun Adeyemi

In a recent report, Governor Uba Sani decried Nasir El-Rufai's administration plunged Kaduna State into massive debt.

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]
As reported by Leadership, Hon. Yusuf Mugu, representing Kaura constituency, proposed the motion to initiate this investigation, citing the need to scrutinize the loans procured by the former governor.

Speaker Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman presided over the session and instructed the committee to summon all pertinent parties for interrogation and examination regarding these issues.

Elsewhere in Kano State, the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is facing a range of charges, including bribery, fraud, and other forms of misconduct.

Ganduje has been accused of bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion, with 15 witnesses already in line to testify against the embattled former governor.

His wife Hafsat and son Umar are co-defendants in the April 3, 2024 charge sheet.

Others named in the charge sheet are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises.

Kano State's Attorney General, Muhuyi Magaji, has brought forward charges against the accused, drawing from legal provisions outlined in the 1999 Constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2019.

Governor Abba Yusuf has recently set up two committees to probe accusations related to the improper use of public resources, instances of political violence, and disappearances that allegedly occurred during Ganduje's tenure.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

