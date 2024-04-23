Breaking news:
Ex-APC spokesperson backs EFCC's hunt for Yahaya Bello

Segun Adeyemi

The ex-Kogi State governor was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last Thursday, April 18, for alleged embezzlement of over ₦80 billion.

Alhaji Yahaya Bello. [Facebook]

In a statement from Abuja on Tuesday, April 23, Frank urged the EFCC to widen its investigation to include other allegedly corrupt figures, especially former governors, ministers, and officials linked to past and current administrations.

He emphasised the necessity of broadening the probe to prevent the perception of a selective witch hunt while praising the EFCC’s actions against Bello as a step towards accountability.

Frank stressed the importance of applying equal scrutiny to all accused individuals.

“We commend the EFCC for its efforts in pursuing Yahaya Bello’s prosecution. However, we urge the agency to also investigate other former governors, including Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, whose alleged corrupt practices have been reported to the EFCC,” said Frank.

He claimed that the EFCC’s pursuit of Bello and its intention to prosecute him seemed to be a targeted and unjustified campaign, likely motivated by personal vendetta, solely because he ran against President Bola Tinubu in the APC’s Presidential primary election.

“Furthermore, we have yet to witness the arrest of several allegedly corrupt public officials who served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, despite petitions against them before the EFCC. These individuals include former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, among others,” he said.

Frank emphasised that by bringing these individuals to court to face trial, the EFCC would demonstrate to Nigerians that their actions against Bello are not politically motivated.

He said, “Someone like Wike has a petition against him before the EFCC, but they have never invited him to defend allegations against him. Is it because some of these people supported and campaigned for Tinubu to emerge President in 2023 that makes them untouchable?”

He acknowledged that the EFCC’s action against Bello is a positive step in the fight against corruption.

However, Frank stressed the need for the EFCC to show the same level of commitment in addressing allegations against other corrupt individuals.

