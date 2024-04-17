PHOTOS - EFCC storms Yahaya Bello’s Abuja residence amid ₦84bn fraud allegation
It was gathered that the EFCC's presence at Bello's residence contradicted a court injunction issued by the High Court of Justice, Lokoja Division, on February 9, 2024.
Images captured by Punch on Wednesday display armed EFCC personnel surrounding the property on Benghazi Street.
The motive behind this operation remains unverified as EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, has not provided clarification despite inquiries from our correspondent.
Recall that the EFCC brought Yahaya Bello, his nephew Ali Dauda Sulaiman, and Abdulsalam Hudu before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in March 2024, amending the charge to allege an ₦84 billion money laundering scheme.
Yahaya Bello reacts
In response, the former governor's media office issued a statement condemning the EFCC's actions and urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene and advise the EFCC accordingly.
This injunction, outlined in Suit No. HCL/68M/2024 between Yahaya Bello and the EFCC prohibited the commission and its agents from harassing, arresting, detaining, or prosecuting Bello pending the resolution of the fundamental rights enforcement case.
