Delta monarch declared wanted over Okuama killings regain freedom
The army detained the embattled monarch for his suspected link to the demise of the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion killed in an ambush while on a mission in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, stated that although no one has been absolved of involvement, the monarch's release followed interventions from prominent individuals and a comprehensive reassessment.
As earlier reported by Pulse, the military high command initiated a search for individuals believed to be responsible for the troubling incident that led to the abandonment of the Okuama community.
Following this, Arthur Ekpekpo, a professor; Andaowei Dennis Bakriri; Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (also known as Amagbem); and Akata Malawa David were identified as wanted suspects.
Additionally, others wanted in connection to the incident include Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Ogenerukevwe, Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi, the only woman among the suspects.
Subsequently, the local monarch, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, voluntarily presented himself to the police, who then transferred him to the military.
During Friday's handover to the Army headquarters, Nwachukwu stated that the senator representing Delta Central testified to the monarch's honorable character.
