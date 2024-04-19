Delta monarch declared wanted over Okuama killings regain freedom

Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, stated that although no one has been absolved of involvement, the monarch's release followed interventions from prominent individuals and a comprehensive reassessment.

As earlier reported by Pulse, the military high command initiated a search for individuals believed to be responsible for the troubling incident that led to the abandonment of the Okuama community.

Following this, Arthur Ekpekpo, a professor; Andaowei Dennis Bakriri; Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (also known as Amagbem); and Akata Malawa David were identified as wanted suspects.

Additionally, others wanted in connection to the incident include Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Ogenerukevwe, Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi, the only woman among the suspects.

Subsequently, the local monarch, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, voluntarily presented himself to the police, who then transferred him to the military.