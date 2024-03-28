ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Delta monarch declared wanted by military surrenders to police

Nurudeen Shotayo

The monarch is among the eight persons declared wanted by the Nigerian military in connection to the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta State.

Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe
Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe

Recommended articles

This is coming hours after the military declared Ikolo and seven others wanted for the incident that occurred in the Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area of the state on March 14, 2024.

Among those declared wanted on Thursday is Ekpekpo Arthur, listed as a professor of Solid State Physics in the Department of Physics on the official website of Delta State University.

Others are Igoli Ebi, Reuben Baru, Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri and Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (Aka Amagben).

ADVERTISEMENT

While announcing the names, Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations said no bounty was placed on the wanted persons.

He called on stakeholders and traditional rulers in the Niger Delta region to help the military in fishing out the wanted persons.

However, the latest reports said the monarch surrendered himself to the authorities on Thursday evening.

The 17 military personnel killed included Lt.-Col. Ali, Maj. D.E Obi, Maj. S.D. Ashafa, Capt. U. Zakari, Staff Sgt. Yahaya Saidu, Corporal Danbaba Yahaya, Corporal Kabir Bashir, Lance Corporal Abdullahi Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Bulus Haruna, Lance Corporal Sole Opeyemi, and Lance Corporal Bello Anas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest are Private Alhaji Isah, Private Clement Francis, Private Abubakar Ali, Private Adamu Ibrahim, Private Hamman Peter, and Private Ibrahim Adamu.

The slain soldiers were laid to rest at the National Cemetery, Abuja on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu opens 'Sunday market' on Good Friday for Easter shopping

Sanwo-Olu opens 'Sunday market' on Good Friday for Easter shopping

Wike thanks Tinubu for the opportunity to serve

Wike thanks Tinubu for the opportunity to serve

Tinubu’s aide distributes food items to 1,750 persons in FCT, Kwara

Tinubu’s aide distributes food items to 1,750 persons in FCT, Kwara

Court grants senator accused of forging NYSC certificate ₦50m bail

Court grants senator accused of forging NYSC certificate ₦50m bail

BREAKING: Delta monarch declared wanted by military surrenders to police

BREAKING: Delta monarch declared wanted by military surrenders to police

Renowned Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Oguntokun is dead

Renowned Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Oguntokun is dead

Kaduna Gov grants scholarship to 137 rescued schoolchildren, son of late teacher

Kaduna Gov grants scholarship to 137 rescued schoolchildren, son of late teacher

Siamese twin gets married while still conjoined with her sister

Siamese twin gets married while still conjoined with her sister

LP BoT kicks out Abure despite convention victory, takes over party affairs

LP BoT kicks out Abure despite convention victory, takes over party affairs

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

Hair attachments (image used for illustration) [Youth Entrepreneurship]

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security