Here's what to know about solar eclipse eye pain

This is because the sun emits a powerful form of light called ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Our eyes naturally block most UV rays, but some get through. Normally, the bright light of the sun triggers a squinting reflex, protecting our eyes.

However, during a solar eclipse, the darkness can trick our eyes into staying open, allowing more UV rays to enter. These intense rays can damage light-sensitive cells at the back of our eye called the retina, similar to sunburn.

Potential eye damage from a solar eclipse

The most concerning consequence of looking directly at the sun is solar retinopathy. This condition describes damage to the retina caused by excessive sunlight exposure. It's important to understand that solar retinopathy doesn't cause immediate pain because the retina itself lacks pain receptors. Symptoms typically develop within hours to a day after exposure and can include:

Blurry vision, especially in the centre of your field of view

Difficulty seeing in low light

Distorted vision, where straight lines appear wavy

Blind spots in your central vision

Seeing flashes of light

Should you see a doctor?

If you experience any of these symptoms after a solar eclipse, consult an ophthalmologist (eye doctor) immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment can sometimes minimise vision loss. However, solar retinopathy damage can be permanent, so seeking medical attention promptly is crucial.

Safe viewing practices

The good news is that eye damage from solar eclipses is entirely preventable with proper precautions.

The only safe way to look directly at the sun is through specially designed solar eclipse glasses. These glasses have filters that block harmful UV rays and allow safe viewing of the eclipse.

Not all sunglasses or darkened filters are created equal. Here's what to look for in safe eclipse glasses:

ISO certification: Look for glasses certified to meet the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 12312-2 standard. This guarantees they provide the necessary UV protection.

Reputable source: Purchase your glasses from reputable astronomy or science supply stores, opticians, or eclipse-viewing organizations.

Inspection and care: Inspect the glasses for scratches or damage before use. Don't look through cracked or broken filters. Never look at the sun through unfiltered glasses, a camera viewfinder, or a telescope without a proper solar filter.

If obtaining certified eclipse glasses proves difficult, alternative safe viewing methods exist:

Many organisations host eclipse viewing parties with special telescopes equipped with solar filters. These events offer a safe and social way to experience the eclipse.

Livestreams: Numerous online resources and research institutions provide live streams of eclipses. Watching these broadcasts allows you to witness the celestial wonder without risking your eyesight.

By understanding the risks and following these safety tips, you can enjoy future solar eclipses without putting your eyes at risk.