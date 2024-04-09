ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

10 spectacular photos of how people experienced the 2024 solar eclipse

Nurudeen Shotayo

From New York to Montreal, peep spectacular photos captured during the unforgettable 2024 total solar eclipse.

15 spectacular photos of how people experienced the 2024 solar eclipse [Photo credit: Gary Hershorn]
15 spectacular photos of how people experienced the 2024 solar eclipse [Photo credit: Gary Hershorn]

Recommended articles

On Monday, April 8, 2024, the galaxy system experienced a fleeting disruption as the moon travelled directly between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet.

As predicted by astronomists, the remarkable event lasted for barely five minutes, and people in cities in Mexico, Canada, and the United States were able to take in its splendour.

The eclipse began from the Pacific Ocean near the Kiribati islands and reached Mexico a few minutes after noon local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

It then appeared over the Texas skies after 1:30 pm and travelled to other US states, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York State, Vermont and Maine. It was then visible along the Canadian border.

This year's eclipse was a spectacle because the moon completely obscured the sun in some cities, making it possible to see virtually all the planets visible to the naked eye.

From New York to Montreal, peep spectacular photos captured during the unforgettable 2024 total solar eclipse.

  • 1. The total solar eclipse in Cleveland, United States.
The total solar eclipse in Cleveland, United States [Photo credit: Gabe Wasylko]
The total solar eclipse in Cleveland, United States [Photo credit: Gabe Wasylko] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 2. Red Bull enlisted pilots Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod to fly in tandem a mere four feet apart to capture the eclipse.
Red Bull pulled all the stops to capture a photo of the solar eclipse [Credits: Dustin Snipes, Mason Mashon and Peter McKinnon / Red Bull Content Pool]
Red Bull pulled all the stops to capture a photo of the solar eclipse [Credits: Dustin Snipes, Mason Mashon and Peter McKinnon / Red Bull Content Pool] Pulse Nigeria
  • 3. The entire sequence of the eclipse as captured by spaceflight photographer John Kraus.
The entire sequence of the eclipse [Credit:John Kraus]
The entire sequence of the eclipse [Credit:John Kraus] Pulse Nigeria
  • 4. The 2024 total solar eclipse in Montréal, Canada, through the lens of Anaïs Remili
ADVERTISEMENT
2024 solar eclipse {Credit:Anaïs Remili]
2024 solar eclipse {Credit:Anaïs Remili] Pulse Nigeria
  • 5. The entire sequence of the eclipse captured by NASA
The total solar eclipse [Credit:NASA]
The total solar eclipse [Credit:NASA] Pulse Nigeria
  • 6. The eclipsed sun passes behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City
15 spectacular photos of how people experienced the 2024 solar eclipse [Photo credit: Gary Hershorn]
15 spectacular photos of how people experienced the 2024 solar eclipse [Photo credit: Gary Hershorn] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 7. The eclipse enters totality and a diamond ring appears in Jackson, Missouri, United States
The eclipse entering totality [Credit:Barry Butler Photography]
The eclipse entering totality [Credit:Barry Butler Photography] Pulse Nigeria
  • 8. The 2024 solar eclipse captured in Eagle Pass, Texas, United States
2024 total solar eclipse
2024 total solar eclipse Pulse Nigeria
  • 9. A plane flying through the total solar eclipse 2024 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, United States
ADVERTISEMENT
2024 total solar eclipse [Credit:Kendall Rust]
2024 total solar eclipse [Credit:Kendall Rust] Pulse Nigeria
  • 10. A collage of photos shot during the 2024 solar eclipse by Moh Kloub
2024 solar eclipse [Credit:Moh Kloub]
2024 solar eclipse [Credit:Moh Kloub] Pulse Nigeria
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It shouldn't have happened' - Israel says it killed aid workers by mistake [ABC News]

It shouldn't have happened' - Israel says it killed aid workers by mistake

The elephant charged at the car [Onet]

Elephant attacks car full of tourists — 80-year-old man dies

LGBTQ

Central Region: Suspected lesbians escape gang-rape in Nyakrom

Among the victims were several children (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

91 people drown in boat accident while trying to escape cholera outbreak