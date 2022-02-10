How to woo a girl faster

A well-thought-out wooing strategy will go a long way toward leaving a positive impression and capturing her interest even before you reveal your true intentions.

So my friends, if you're looking for ways to impress and capture the attention of the woman you desire, these following techniques will help you sweep her off her feet.

1. Compliment her

The first thing you need to know about women is this - They love compliments. So the next time you see your crush, observe her carefully and give her a unique compliment not a general one.

For instance, you could say something like "I love the ribbon you used for your hair, the colours are really nice." Now that's a unique compliment, it shows you paid attention to her, and women love that.

2. Be polite

Forget the red pill nonsense, women don't like rude guys. You have to be polite towards her and people around her. Once in a while, carry her bag, open the door for her. It's these little things that show a girl you're a true gentleman. Do it and you are set.

3. Be genuine

You know that "fake it till you make it", don't do it to her please. Be real with her, don't pretend to be something you're not.

4. Make her laugh

Marilyn Monroe once famously said, “If you can make a woman laugh, you can make her do anything.” And she wasn’t wrong. Women like guys who make them smile often. It’s like a default setting.

5. Avoid the friend zone

The greatest mistake you can make when trying to woo a lady is to enter the friend zone abyss. Avoid it like the plague. Make your intentions known early; take the bold step and tell her how you feel.