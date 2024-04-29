ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

What happens inside the deadly Gates of Hell on earth?

Temi Iwalaiye

There is a place known as the Gates of Hell on earth, and it has been discovered.

Pluto's gate of hell [Newsau]
Pluto's gate of hell [Newsau]

During the Roman Empire, the "gates of hell" were so popular that priests conducted rituals seemingly unharmed by deadly gases.

Recommended articles

The sacrifices were healthy bulls brought down to the gates of hell—they died very quickly without any human involvement, but the castrated priests who accompanied them were unaffected.

The gate is also known as the Plutonium, after Pluto, the god of the underworld. It was revered as the doorway to the underworld in Greco-Roman mythology and tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2011, archaeologists discovered that the gate is still deadly: birds who fly too close choke and die. Humans are warned to stay off as prolonged exposure might lead to death.

"This region is filled with a foggy, dense vapour that makes it difficult to see the ground. Any animal that passes inside meets instant death. I threw in sparrows, and they immediately breathed their last and fell,” stated the Greek geographer Strabo.

In 2011, archaeologists rediscovered a "gate of hell" at Hierapolis, Turkey. This stone doorway led to a small cave filled with a visible mist. It sits in a geologically active zone, with a deep fissure constantly emitting volcanic carbon dioxide (CO2). This gas, heavier than air, forms a deadly "lake" at the bottom of the arena where sacrifices take place.

Pluto's gate of hell [cnn]
Pluto's gate of hell [cnn] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers led by volcano biologist Hardy Pfanz measured carbon dioxide (CO2) levels at the site. They found that while sunlight dissipates the gas during the day, nightfall makes the place more dangerous.

He believes the priests just understood what was going on - they knew which times of day were best to go down and were tall enough to avoid the fumes. They were also higher than the other creatures that entered the cave, which likely helped them stay above the stifling vapour

Archaeologist Francesco D'Andria is not aligned with that opinion. He stated that oil lamps found near the gate suggest nighttime activity despite the dangers.

An ignored explanation is that perhaps there was a supernatural power at work there.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens inside the deadly Gates of Hell on earth?

What happens inside the deadly Gates of Hell on earth?

Meeting a deaf person for the first time? Here's what to do

Meeting a deaf person for the first time? Here's what to do

10 ways to avoid body odour during hot weather

10 ways to avoid body odour during hot weather

7 reasons men stay in relationships with women they don’t love

7 reasons men stay in relationships with women they don’t love

5 facts about the prostitute who became the only woman king in colonial Nigeria

5 facts about the prostitute who became the only woman king in colonial Nigeria

How man survived being trapped under rock for 127 hours — he drank his urine

How man survived being trapped under rock for 127 hours — he drank his urine

9 latest packing gel styles you should try

9 latest packing gel styles you should try

What causes adult daughters to reject their mothers

What causes adult daughters to reject their mothers

Gen Zs start new 'rotting in bed' trend — psychologists see it as a threat

Gen Zs start new 'rotting in bed' trend — psychologists see it as a threat

'God planned it this way' — some women are choosing to return to the kitchen

'God planned it this way' — some women are choosing to return to the kitchen

Which car seat should a child seat be placed on? Not everyone knows

Which car seat should a child seat be placed on? Not everyone knows

7 Bible stories that are commonly misinterpreted — Eve didn't eat an apple

7 Bible stories that are commonly misinterpreted — Eve didn't eat an apple

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Millennial kids were in love with these snacks

Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

Canyon in Colorado, framed by Aron Ralston [Randall James/PAP/EPA]

How man survived being trapped under rock for 127 hours — he drank his urine

Outside the tomb of Tutankhamun during the 1922 excavation in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt [Getty]

Scientist knows why 20 people died after opening Pharoah's 'cursed' tomb 100 years ago

How to choose Latin Ballroom Dance Shoes: A complete guide

How to choose Latin Ballroom Dance Shoes: A complete guide