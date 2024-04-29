7 reasons your pregnancy test gave a false positive result

A false positive means the test indicates pregnancy when you're not actually expecting. This can be emotionally confusing and frustrating. If you've recently taken a pregnancy test that surprised you, don't panic. There are several reasons why a test might be wrong.

How pregnancy tests work

Home pregnancy tests detect the presence of a hormone called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in your urine. This hormone is produced by the placenta soon after fertilisation and increases rapidly during early pregnancy.

Pregnancy tests are designed to react to hCG levels and indicate pregnancy if they detect a specific concentration. A positive test result indicates the presence of hCG, potentially signaling pregnancy.

7 reasons for a false positive pregnancy test

There are a few reasons why a home pregnancy test might give a false positive:

1. Chemical pregnancy: A chemical pregnancy is an early pregnancy loss that often happens before a woman even realises she's pregnant. In some cases, hCG levels might still be present in the urine even after the embryo has stopped developing, leading to a false positive.

2. Ectopic pregnancy: An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, usually in the fallopian tubes. While an ectopic pregnancy won't progress to a full-term birth, it can still produce hCG, leading to a false positive test. However, an ectopic pregnancy is a medical emergency and requires prompt medical attention.

3. Recent pregnancy loss: If you've recently experienced a miscarriage or termination, hCG levels can take some time to decline. This means a pregnancy test taken shortly after a pregnancy loss might still show positive, even though you're not pregnant anymore.

4. Certain medications: Some medications, such as fertility drugs and medications that contain hCG, can interfere with pregnancy test results and lead to a false positive. If you're taking any medications and unsure about their interaction with pregnancy tests, consult your doctor or pharmacist.

5. Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as ovarian cysts or uterine fibroids, can sometimes elevate hCG levels and trigger a false positive result.

6. Evaporator lines: Faint lines appearing where the test results are displayed are called evaporation lines.

These lines can sometimes be mistaken for a positive result, especially on faint tests. Always double-check the test instructions to ensure you're interpreting the results correctly.

7. Expired tests: Using an expired pregnancy test significantly increases the chances of an inaccurate result. Always check the expiration date before using a home pregnancy test.

What to do next

If you receive a positive pregnancy test result, especially if it's unexpected, the best course of action is to schedule an appointment with your doctor. They can perform a blood test to confirm the pregnancy and discuss your next steps. If you suspect a false positive due to a recent pregnancy loss or specific medications you're taking, mention this to your doctor during your appointment.