7 reasons your pregnancy test gave a false positive result

Anna Ajayi

What happens when a positive result isn't quite accurate?

Possible causes for a false pregnancy test [CCRMFertility]
Home pregnancy tests are convenient and generally reliable, but there can be situations where they show a false positive.

A false positive means the test indicates pregnancy when you're not actually expecting. This can be emotionally confusing and frustrating. If you've recently taken a pregnancy test that surprised you, don't panic. There are several reasons why a test might be wrong.

Home pregnancy tests detect the presence of a hormone called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in your urine. This hormone is produced by the placenta soon after fertilisation and increases rapidly during early pregnancy.

How pregnancy tests work [X.com]
Pregnancy tests are designed to react to hCG levels and indicate pregnancy if they detect a specific concentration. A positive test result indicates the presence of hCG, potentially signaling pregnancy.

There are a few reasons why a home pregnancy test might give a false positive:

1. Chemical pregnancy: A chemical pregnancy is an early pregnancy loss that often happens before a woman even realises she's pregnant. In some cases, hCG levels might still be present in the urine even after the embryo has stopped developing, leading to a false positive.

2. Ectopic pregnancy: An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, usually in the fallopian tubes. While an ectopic pregnancy won't progress to a full-term birth, it can still produce hCG, leading to a false positive test. However, an ectopic pregnancy is a medical emergency and requires prompt medical attention.

3. Recent pregnancy loss: If you've recently experienced a miscarriage or termination, hCG levels can take some time to decline. This means a pregnancy test taken shortly after a pregnancy loss might still show positive, even though you're not pregnant anymore.

Why your pregnancy test gave a false positive result [AVONHMO]
4. Certain medications: Some medications, such as fertility drugs and medications that contain hCG, can interfere with pregnancy test results and lead to a false positive. If you're taking any medications and unsure about their interaction with pregnancy tests, consult your doctor or pharmacist.

5. Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as ovarian cysts or uterine fibroids, can sometimes elevate hCG levels and trigger a false positive result.

6. Evaporator lines: Faint lines appearing where the test results are displayed are called evaporation lines.

Evaporator line [MamaNatural]
These lines can sometimes be mistaken for a positive result, especially on faint tests. Always double-check the test instructions to ensure you're interpreting the results correctly.

7. Expired tests: Using an expired pregnancy test significantly increases the chances of an inaccurate result. Always check the expiration date before using a home pregnancy test.

ALSO READ: What to know about the pros and cons of using pregnancy test strips

If you receive a positive pregnancy test result, especially if it's unexpected, the best course of action is to schedule an appointment with your doctor. They can perform a blood test to confirm the pregnancy and discuss your next steps. If you suspect a false positive due to a recent pregnancy loss or specific medications you're taking, mention this to your doctor during your appointment.

