9 latest packing gel styles you should try

Oghenerume Progress

Get to see the latest packing gel styles that will give you the stand-out look you desire.

Low ponytail [Yen News]
Low ponytail [Yen News]

Ladies always want to look good with hairstyles.

One such hairstyle that really makes a lady stand out is the packing gel hairstyle or the Ponytail hairdo.

Luckily, packing gel hairstyles come in different types, and even though it is one hairstyle that is as old as we can all remember, the latest ones are always coming up.

So, if you are looking for the latest packing gel hairstyles, or a new packing gel style to rock or you simply want to try packing gel style for your next hairdo, here are nine latest packing gel styles you can try.

Adding some side braids is a great way to make your packing gel hairstyle stand out. This latest packing gel style as shown in the picture is your regular packing gel style, but this time you add some stylish cornrows on the sides.

Side braids packing gel [Pinterest]
Side braids packing gel [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
Culled from the cartoon with the same name, the packing gel with a Barbie ponytail is also one style you could try for your next hairdo. This style involves making your ponytail curled at the tip which can be done manually or you get an extension that comes that way.

Don't forget to style your edges to get that cute Barbie look.

Barbie ponytail [Pinterest]
Barbie ponytail [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Is it your wedding and you are going for packing gel style on your big day? Then the bridal packing gel is one of the latest packing gel styles you should try. This style can come in different forms such as a high or low bun as well as using different kinds of accessories on it.

Bridal packing gel [Pinterest]
Bridal packing gel [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This style is the go-to packing gel hairstyle if you are worried about not looking good with the usual packing gel style that is high. Try a low ponytail and it will definitely come out beautiful.

Low ponytail [Yen News]
Low ponytail [Yen News] Pulse Nigeria
Another latest packing gel style you can try is one where you make a high ponytail and this time you use a braided extension instead. This is even one of those packing gel styles you can make by yourself. Simply wash and dry your hair, and use a boar bristle brush to untangle your strands fully. Put your hair in a high ponytail at the rear of your head and add a plaited extension at the top.

Packing gel with braided extensions [Pinterest]
Packing gel with braided extensions [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Not sure you want all that gel in your hair and still want to rock the latest packing gel hairstyle? You can simply try one with cornrows at the front instead. This also goes well with a braided extension.

This latest packing gel style is simply a ponytail with side bangs and it is basically one of the best packing gel hairstyles for ladies. This style comes with fringes on both sides that make you all shades of beautiful.

Packing gel with side bangs [Yen News]
Packing gel with side bangs [Yen News] Pulse Nigeria

The messy bun with frontal is another latest packing gel style that you can try. This style involves a messy bun as the name implies and a frontal which can be two fringes or one.

Messy bun [Marfyshair]
Messy bun [Marfyshair] Pulse Nigeria
If you are really looking to stand it with the latest packing gel hairstyle, then the packing gel with a swoop is just right. This packing gel gel hairstyle involves parting your hair on the side, and the part with the most hair is gelled and combed forward, forming a circular shape at the forehead as seen in the picture.

Packing gel hairstyles is one of those hairstyles that comes with a wide range of options that ladies can rock for both formal and casual occasions. It is also one hairstyle you can do all year by trying these different latest packing gel hairstyles and you will look glamorous all through.

From messy buns to braided extensions, these hairstyles allow you to express your style while maintaining a polished and put-together look and it doesn't matter if you have short, medium, or long hair. So which of these will you try first?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

