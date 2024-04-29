ADVERTISEMENT
5 facts about the prostitute who became the only woman king in colonial Nigeria

Ahebi Ugbabe's life defied expectations; she rose from a young woman facing a forced marriage to a deity to become the king (eze) of Enugu-Ezike.

Ahebi Ugbabe the first and last female king in Enugu Ezike
Ahebi's story begins tragically. When she was 13 or 14, her family faced hardships like poor harvests, illness, and slow trading.

Her father sought guidance from the gods, they attributed the events to the wrath of the goddess Ohe due to his sins. As punishment, Ahebi was to become the "igo ma ogo," or wife of the deity. To escape this fate, she fled to neighbouring Igala Land.

In exile, Ahebi found power through prostitution and sex work. She used her intelligence and charm to build relationships with influential men like the Igala king and British officials. This network helped her learn multiple languages like English, Igala, Pidgin English, and Nupe.

Ahebi's return to Igboland coincided with the British incursion in the 20th century. She led the British forces into Enugu Ezike, her hometown.

As the only villager who spoke English, the British rewarded her with the position of headman, replacing the ineffective leader, Ugwu Okegwu. With the backing of the Igala king, she defied tradition and became a warrant chief, a position reserved for men.

Ahebi Ugbabe the first female king
Ahebi Ugbabe the first female king [quora] Pulse Nigeria
Ahebi's reign, however, was not without controversy. Here are 5 of them:

1. Ahebi asserted herself as a man by having multiple wives, many of whom were runaways from abusive husbands, and by having multiple servants who would help her raise children to continue her name. This challenged gender norms and ultimately led to a clash with the male elders.

2. The imposition of forced labour, a census (forbidden in Igbo culture), and British taxes fueled tensions. While Ahebi initially suppressed dissent through British support, her growing influence and disregard for tradition sowed seeds of resentment.

3. She overreached her ambitions and violated traditions, like participating in a spiritual masquerade ritual wearing her owm mask. This rite was exclusively for men. The male elders and Ahebi proceeded to court to settle their dispute, and the British sided with the male elders, undermining Ahebi's reign.

4. Even in death, Ahebi Ugbabe refused to conform. She took matters into her own hands and performed her elaborate burial rites before her passing. This "living funeral," as it's been called, included gunfire, animal sacrifice, and music—she wanted it to be so grand that her legacy will never be forgotten.

5. Despite being a biological female, she was buried according to traditional male customs upon her death in 1948.

Today, she is revered as a goddess in her mother's hometown, and her story continues to be sung.

Temi Iwalaiye

