ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here are the 4 most active Nigerian billionaires on social media

Solomon Ekanem

Other Nigerian billionaires like Mike Adenuga and Abdul Samad Rabiu have been noted to maintain very low social media presence.

Most active Nigerian billionaires on social media [BI]
Most active Nigerian billionaires on social media [BI]

Nigerian billionaires have leveraged the power of social media to share their experiences and connect with their numerous followers across the world.

Recommended articles

These billionaires, however, have been noted to have more followers on their personal accounts compared to their well known businesses.

It is important to note that most Forbes-recognised Nigerian billionaires are absent from the list as they have chosen to either maintain a low profile or stay away from the platforms entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the real-time information, here are some Nigerian billionaires with strong more social media presence:

According to Forbes, Aliko Dangote, the chairman of Dangote Group emerged as Africa's richest man with a net worth of about $13.4 billion as at April 2024. Dangote has an active presence on social media, particularly on platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

He currently has one million followers on Twitter. Dangote Industries, however, has just 308k followers on Facebook, Dangote Group has 346.4k followers on Twitter, while Dangote Cement has 37.1k followers on Twitter.

Aliko Dangote [BI]
Aliko Dangote [BI] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Femi Otedola is a Nigerian billionaire businessman, and chairman of Geregu Power Plc and First Bank of Nigeria holdings. Otedola has a net worth of $1.7 billion, which makes him one of Africa's Forbes-recognised billionaires.

Otedola has 802.6k followers on Twitter and 2.4 million followers on Instagram. FBN has 877.2k followers on Twitter and 4.7 million followers on Facebook.

Femi Otedola [Premium Times Nigeria]
Femi Otedola [Premium Times Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Elumelu, a well known Nigerian banker, entrepreneur and philanthropist, has solidified his presence on social media with his personal and business posts which tend to draw all age classes to his page. As of 2015, a Forbes report put Elumelu’s net worth at $700 million.

Elumelu's pages mainly share insights into entrepreneurship, leadership, and economic development in Africa. He has 1.3 million followers on Twitter, 968k followers on Facebook and 1.9 million followers on Instagram. His companies which include Transcorp, UBA Group and Heirs Holding have 23.7k, 491K and 68.5k Instagram followers respectively. The UBA group has one million followers on Twitter and 3.8 million followers on Facebook.

Tony Elumelu [Tony Elumelu/LinkedIn]
Tony Elumelu [Tony Elumelu/LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

Folorunso Alakija is the vice chair of Famfa Oil, a Nigerian oil exploration company. She is also the managing director of The Rose of Sharon Group. A 2020 Forbes report puts Alakija's net worth at $1 billion making her one of the top African billionaires and Nigeria’s richest woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

She maintains a social media presence where she shares both business and religious content with her followers.

Alakija has 46.4k followers on Twitter, 147k followers on Facebook and 235k followers on Instagram. Her company, Famfa Oil has just about 5k followers on Facebook, and 6.3k on Instagram.

Folorunsho Alakija [Wikipedia]
Folorunsho Alakija [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Other Forbes-recognised Nigerian billionaires like Mike Adenuga, the chairman of Globacom, and Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman and founder of BUA Group have been noted to maintain very low social media presence thus their absence from the list.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yellow or green bananas — which are the healthiest for you? It depends

Yellow or green bananas — which are the healthiest for you? It depends

7 reasons your pregnancy test gave a false positive result

7 reasons your pregnancy test gave a false positive result

Here are the 4 most active Nigerian billionaires on social media

Here are the 4 most active Nigerian billionaires on social media

How to slow down ageing and look incredibly attractive

How to slow down ageing and look incredibly attractive

Why children should not be exposed to screens until they’re 5

Why children should not be exposed to screens until they’re 5

What happens inside the deadly Gates of Hell on earth?

What happens inside the deadly Gates of Hell on earth?

Meeting a deaf person for the first time? Here's what to do

Meeting a deaf person for the first time? Here's what to do

10 ways to avoid body odour during hot weather

10 ways to avoid body odour during hot weather

7 reasons men stay in relationships with women they don’t love

7 reasons men stay in relationships with women they don’t love

5 facts about the prostitute who became the only woman king in colonial Nigeria

5 facts about the prostitute who became the only woman king in colonial Nigeria

How man survived being trapped under rock for 127 hours — he drank his urine

How man survived being trapped under rock for 127 hours — he drank his urine

9 latest packing gel styles you should try

9 latest packing gel styles you should try

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

Millennial kids were in love with these snacks

Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

Richest men in Nigeria [PremiumTimesNigeria]

Top 10 richest men in Nigeria and their net worth