Meeting a deaf person for the first time? Here's what to do

Anna Ajayi

Communication is a two-way street.

What to do when meeting a deaf person for the first time [VerywellHealth]
The world is a wonderfully diverse place, and interacting with people from different backgrounds can be an enriching experience.

Recommended articles

If you're meeting a deaf person for the first time, you might have some questions about how to best communicate and interact with them.

Here are some easy-to-follow tips to ensure a smooth and enjoyable interaction!

1. Make eye contact and smile: A warm smile is a universal sign of friendliness, and eye contact shows you're engaged in the conversation.

2. Introduce yourself: State your name clearly, and if you're shaking hands, keep your movement gentle so they can feel the motion.

3. Speak clearly and at a normal pace: There's no need to shout, and slow, deliberate speech is easier to understand than fast talking.

4. Use short sentences and simple language: If you're unsure about a word, don't hesitate to rephrase your sentence.

5. Pay attention to their body language and facial expressions: Deaf people often rely heavily on visual cues to understand the flow of conversation.

How to communicate with a deaf person [VerywellHealth]
6. Be patient: It might take a little longer to communicate back and forth, but be patient and allow them time to understand and respond.

7. Offer to write things down if needed: Some deaf people may prefer written communication, so having a pen and paper handy can be helpful.

1. Assume they can read lips perfectly: Lipreading is a skill that varies greatly from person to person, and it can be tiring to rely on it for extended conversations.

2. Turn away while speaking: Deaf people rely on eye contact in conversation.

3. Talk down to them or use patronising language: Deafness is a difference, not a disability. Treat them with the same respect you would anyone else.

4. Shout or speak loudly: Deaf people aren't hard of hearing; they have little to no hearing ability. Speaking at a normal volume is perfectly fine.

Don't shout at a deaf person [JoellynRoseKeener]
5. Assume they know sign language: Not all deaf people use sign language. Some may rely on spoken language or other forms of communication.

6. Get frustrated if communication isn't perfect: Be patient and willing to try different methods of communication to find what works best.

7. Ignore their requests: If they ask you to slow down, speak more clearly, or write something down, be respectful of their needs.

8. Use outdated terms: Avoid terms like "hearing impaired" or "deaf and dumb." The preferred term is simply "deaf."

9. Ask intrusive questions: It's okay to be curious, but avoid asking overly personal questions about their deafness. Focus on getting to know them as a person, not their hearing ability.

10. Ignore assistive devices: Some deaf people may use hearing aids or cochlear implants. If they're wearing these devices, it's a good sign that they want to participate in the conversation. Be respectful of their chosen mode of communication.

ALSO READ: 3 deaf people who changed the world

  • Learn a few basic signs: Even simple signs like "hello," "thank you," and "bathroom" can go a long way in showing you're making an effort. There are many free online resources to learn basic sign language.
Learn basic sign language [SignStation]
  • Be aware of your surroundings: Make sure there's good lighting and minimal background noise when communicating.
  • Use gestures and facial expressions: These can be helpful visual cues to aid understanding.
  • Consider using a communication app: There are many apps available that can help translate spoken language into text for deaf people.
By following these simple tips, you can ensure a positive and inclusive interaction with someone who is deaf. With a little effort and understanding, you can build bridges and create meaningful connections with people from all walks of life.

ALSO READ: 4 warning signs you may be about to go deaf — you must not ignore them

If you're interested in learning more about sign language or Deaf culture, there are many resources available online. Consider taking a basic sign language class or attending events hosted by Deaf organisations.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

