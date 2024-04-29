10 ways to avoid body odour during hot weather

Here’s how to avoid bad body odour in hot weather:

Shower many times: Aim to shower at least twice daily. This removes sweat and bacteria that contribute to odour. Shave all your body hair: Body hair traps sweat and bacteria, so consider trimming or removing hair in the underarms and pubic areas. Wear the right clothes: Opt for loose-fitting clothes that allow the skin to breathe and sweat to evaporate. Clothes made from natural fibres like cotton are perfect. Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester that trap moisture. Use antibacterial soap: Antibacterial soap can help reduce odour-causing bacteria on your skin.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Dry your body: After showering, take time to dry your body completely with a towel, paying particular attention to areas prone to sweating like armpits, groin, and feet.

6. Use essential oils: Lavender, peppermint, or tea tree oil offer a pleasant, natural fragrance, last longer than perfumes, and may have mild antibacterial properties that fights body odour.

7. Use lemons and lime: Lemons and limes have natural antibacterial properties. If you want to smell nice all day long, try rubbing them on sweaty areas or adding a squeeze to your bathwater.

8. Eat well: A healthy diet can impact body odour. Avoid oily, fried, and spicy foods that can increase sweating.

9. Deodorant and antiperspirant: Deodorants mask the odour, while antiperspirants control sweat production. Use a combination to reduce body odour in the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT