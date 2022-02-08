However, staying in the relationship is much worse. A partner who constantly abuses you physically, verbally and even sexually, can mess up your life, forever. Your best option is to escape from them.

In this article, we give a few pointers on how to escape from an abusive partner.

But before then, if you’re being abused remember:

Your safety and that of your kids (if any) is the only thing that matters.

You’re not the cause of your partner’s abusive behavior.

You deserve love and respect.

Nobody deserves abuse

There are people willing to help you.

Physical violence can cost you your life.

Your mental health is important.

Now, to the crux of the matter.

To escape from an abusive partner, please take the following steps;

1. Build and accept support

The best way to build a good support network is to talk to your friends, colleagues, and family members. Allowing shame or humiliation to prevent you from seeking help is a mistake. Friends and family who you can trust will assist you with your safety and exit strategy.

2. Have a safety plan

It is critical to have a safety plan in place. It's a strategy for keeping you and your children safe and out of trouble. Abusive people can go to great lengths to injure their victim. Make sure you have a safe place to run to. It could be your friend's house, your mother's house, or a home you got yourself. Just make sure your support network is aware of your safety plan.

3. Improve your finances

If you're unemployed, start looking for a job. Invest in your development and keep an eye out for money-making opportunities. Also, make sure you open a different bank account and start saving some money; do this without the knowledge of your abusive partner.

4. Pick a safe time to leave

The safest time to leave your abusive partner is when they’re not around. Do not leave in their presence if you don't want to be beaten or hurt. Pick a time they're away and run.

5. Get legal advice

If you're married, you should obtain legal guidance as soon as you leave the house. If you and your partner have a child (or children) or jointly owned property, it's important to understand your legal rights. This will stop any unnecessary drama from arising.