5 things every man wants his girl to do for him

Let your guard down, get your freak on.

5 ways to make the best of a rainy day with your boo
Being in a relationship requires a lot of sensitivity.

For example, knowing how to treat your man right without even being told what to do; and also staying faithful is a requirement that does not need to be mentioned. Everyone in an exclusive romantic relationship knows this.

Apart from a need to be with someone who is faithful loyal and honest with them, these are five other things men usually want from women they are dating or married to:

No one likes a woman who is too clingy and too needy of attention. Men want space. Men want to be in a relationship with you but don’t want to feel choked of time and space just because you have now come into the picture.

That being said, every good man knows better than to take unrestricted advantage of this freedom.

Tell your man sweet things every time you feel like doing it.
Men want women who would hold them down in the good and the bad. It may have become such a difficult thing to do these days due to the abuse of such opportunity by ungrateful people, but it is still such of an important need for men in relationships.

Real ones never make women regret standing by them and holding them down. Never.

Men do not want their gist to be the subject of conversation at your girls’ hangout. Separate his affairs from the things on the agenda when you are hanging out with your friends. What is said as pillow talk in the bedroom stays right there in the bedroom.

Be a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets and your man will very likely be one of the happiest and most satisfied men in life.

Acrimony photo
Maybe not the same level of support required of Taraji P Henson in “Acrimony” but every man really does want to feel supported.

One of the greatest feelings to a man in a relationship is feeling like he has a woman in his corner, someone who believes in him no matter what and sees him for the great man he is and the amazing man he could be.

