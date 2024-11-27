Latest Nigerian Money Tips, News & Trends

Home
27 Nov
27 Nov
3 Feb
5 types of people during this current naira scarcity
How are different people reacting to the scarcity of the naira?
30 Jan
20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur
Lagos-based realtor and entrepreneur, Olanrewaju Salu, shares 20 businesses you can do with just N20,000 in Nigeria.
26 Jan
What to do with your first salary of the year
Have you gotten your first salary of the year, here's what to do;
28 Dec
How to avoid going broke before your next salary
Find out how to ensure that your bank account does not go dry before your next paycheck.
14 Dec
5 people tell us about their Detty December budget
You can’t have a detty December without a detty budget.
24 Nov
What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria
N20 is the oldest currency denomination and Nigerians have been using it for 41 years.
24 Nov
10 interesting facts you should know about Nigerian currency
The term Naira was coined by Chief Obafemi Awolowo when he was the Federal Commissioner for Finance between 1967 and 1971.
23 Nov
5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency
Have you fallen victim of fake money before? This is how you can identify fake Naira note next time.
23 Nov
Here is why we need a woman on a Naira note [Pulse Editor's Opinion]
We need that shade of inclusion for our future, we have moved for far too long with an implied idea that women have not done much.
19 May
3 easy ways you can make money on Instagram
You can do more than photo sharing on Instagram, check these tips and see how you can monetize your Instagram account.
7 Mar
10 apps and companies no longer working in Russia
Many companies and apps do not work in Russia anymore.
25 Nov
What happens when you borrow money from an online loan app and can't pay back
Online platforms and their borrowers are always neck-to-neck over unpaid loans.
23 Nov
Do Nigerians even care about Black Friday clearance sales?
Picordi.com surveys how Nigerians react to Black Friday sales.
19 Nov
5 things that drain your money and ruin your budget
These are five expenses that put a hole in your pocket.
11 Sep
5 ways to recognise a Ponzi scheme
How do you recognise a Ponzi scheme so you do not fall victim and lose money?
27 Jul
How-Tos: My story on surviving Sapa this month and how to prevent it
Salary earners gather here; these are some tips on how to avoid going broke before the next salary comes.
1 Jun
How to save, budget and spend your salary
Are you saving or spending money or investing in ponzi schemes?
11 May
3 types of people you need to stop lending your money
Make sure you don't loan your money to any of these three people.