There is a lot to spend money on in December, concert tickets, outfits, food, transportation and so much more.
5 people tell us about their Detty December budget
You can’t have a detty December without a detty budget.
We asked what some people budgeted for detty December and this was what they said;
Sarah
“I don’t have a budget oh. I want to feed off people. I just wanna hear, ‘How far? Sarah pull up.” and my uber fare is paid. I want to be picked from my house.”
Dele
“My detty December budget is ₦100,000 for clubbing and sight sightseeing. Just going out and having fun.”
Subomi
“My budget is ₦400,000. I want to buy a new phone, plus I would be in Abuja, so I would be going out every day to catch up with old friends and going out isn’t cheap.”
Simon
“Budget ke? Abeg I don’t have a budget, I would just go out and spend on things my money reach.”
Aleshinloye
“My budget is between ₦50,000 to ₦60,000 basically for buying food, a lot of food and maybe some new clothes.”
