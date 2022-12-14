5 people tell us about their Detty December budget

We asked what some people budgeted for detty December and this was what they said;

Sarah

“I don’t have a budget oh. I want to feed off people. I just wanna hear, ‘How far? Sarah pull up.” and my uber fare is paid. I want to be picked from my house.”

Dele

“My detty December budget is ₦100,000 for clubbing and sight sightseeing. Just going out and having fun.”

Subomi

“My budget is ₦400,000. I want to buy a new phone, plus I would be in Abuja, so I would be going out every day to catch up with old friends and going out isn’t cheap.”

Simon

“Budget ke? Abeg I don’t have a budget, I would just go out and spend on things my money reach.”

Aleshinloye