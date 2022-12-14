ADVERTISEMENT
5 people tell us about their Detty December budget

Temi Iwalaiye

You can’t have a detty December without a detty budget.

These people discussed what their budgets are like [blackmeninamerica]
There is a lot to spend money on in December, concert tickets, outfits, food, transportation and so much more.

We asked what some people budgeted for detty December and this was what they said;

“I don’t have a budget oh. I want to feed off people. I just wanna hear, ‘How far? Sarah pull up.” and my uber fare is paid. I want to be picked from my house.”

“My detty December budget is 100,000 for clubbing and sight sightseeing. Just going out and having fun.”

“My budget is 400,000. I want to buy a new phone, plus I would be in Abuja, so I would be going out every day to catch up with old friends and going out isn’t cheap.”

“Budget ke? Abeg I don’t have a budget, I would just go out and spend on things my money reach.”

“My budget is between 50,000 to 60,000 basically for buying food, a lot of food and maybe some new clothes.”

