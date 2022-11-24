RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Money

What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

N20 is the oldest currency denomination and Nigerians have been using it for 41 years.

20 Naira (Allnumis)
20 Naira (Allnumis)

Recommended articles

The history of paper money in Nigeria started with the introduction N20 note in 1977. Before then, Nigerians only relied on coins for business transactions.

However, in a bid to start a new beginning after the civil war, a new currency, Naira, was introduced on January 1, 1973, to replace the British pound as the official currency of Nigeria.

At this time, one Naira was the highest currency in the country.

However, on Friday, February 11, 1977, a new paper money of the value of 20 Naira was introduced. The paper money bearing the face of General Murtala Ramat Muhammed thus became the biggest currency denomination.

Murtala Muhammed was the Nigerian Head of State between July 30, 1975, and February 13, 1976. He served the country for just 200 days before he was assassinated.

The N20 banknote also bears the face Ladi Kwali, a famous pottery from Gwari Abuja.

Ladi Kwali was a professional pot maker whose skills got her a recognition from the Queen of England. In 1962, Kwali was awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1962 by Queen Elizabeth II for her pot making skills.

Since its introduction in 1977, the N20 note has gone through some transformations. The first N20 note had some touches of red while the dominant colour was green.

ALSO READ: 10 interesting facts you should know about Nigerian currency

The second generation of the note was all green. While the third generation of the note retains the green colour but now in a polymer form.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne

What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne

What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria

What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate s*x more in your relationship

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate s*x more in your relationship

5 common mistakes people make when trying to lose belly fat

5 common mistakes people make when trying to lose belly fat

Who are the faces on the redesigned naira notes?

Who are the faces on the redesigned naira notes?

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

Do you know about the woman on the 20 naira note?

Do you know about the woman on the 20 naira note?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

20 Naira (Allnumis)

What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency. [medium/@lastnaijamusic]

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency

Dr. Ladi Kwali is the first woman on a Naira note. (Buzz Nigeria)

Here is why we need a woman on a Naira note [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Redesigned naira notes (Guardian)

10 interesting facts you should know about Nigerian currency