RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Money

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency

Bayo Wahab

Have you fallen victim of fake money before? This is how you can identify fake Naira note next time.

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency. [medium/@lastnaijamusic]
5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency. [medium/@lastnaijamusic]

Recommended articles

The truth is, anybody can be a victim if you don't know the differences between a real Naira note and its counterfeit.

Identifying these differences does not require a university degree, you only need to conduct a simple test when you doubt the quality of a Naira note.

Carrying out these five simple tips on a Naira note will help you to differentiate a fake Naira from a genuine one.

If the texture of the money is soft, so soft that it gives you a concern, and the image in it looks dull, you can reject it and ask for another Naira note from whoever gives it to you.

Conmen produce fake money. And the colours they use in printing counterfeits are soluble in water and some other liquids.

If you have a doubt about a note, immerse it in water or petrol and scrub it gently. If it's a fake money, its colours will wash off like an artwork painted with watercolour.

ALSO READ: 10 facts you need to know about Naira

Again, once you immerse it in water, the paper becomes messed. it will get rough and look more like a paper mache. However, the real note won't look like this when immersed in water or any liquid.

The N1000 note has a gold foil on the right side, just beside the CBN governor's signature. If you scratch the gold foil of a fake note it will peel off while that of original note doesn't peel.

There is a thread which looks like a ribbon on all Naira notes, running from the top to the bottom.

In real notes, this thread can be felt. It is more noticeable on old Naira notes. However, in fake notes, there’s something that looks like the thread but it’s not.

What is there is just straight line painting that looks the thread in original notes. If you scratch the painting, it'll peel off like the solver panel on recharge cards.

Some features of the paper Naira notes cannot be seen with naked eyes. These features are only in original Naira notes, and one cannot see them except with the help of mercury bulbs.

For instance, if a real N1000 note is placed under the rays from a mercury bulb, it'll show a glowing 1000 (in numbers) written across the note. The same applies to smaller denominations.

How to make money online. Sponsored content

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 cities around the world named after food

10 cities around the world named after food

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency

Macallan dazzles Nigeria’s fashion industry At Mai Atafo’s Fashion Show

Macallan dazzles Nigeria’s fashion industry At Mai Atafo’s Fashion Show

Smirnoff makes November the new December with the Smirnoff NoKnownAddress 2

Smirnoff makes November the new December with the Smirnoff NoKnownAddress 2

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Relish in Cold Stone’s biggest ever Black Friday 50% Deal!!

Relish in Cold Stone’s biggest ever Black Friday 50% Deal!!

5 harmful myths and wrong old wives' tales when taking care of infants

5 harmful myths and wrong old wives' tales when taking care of infants

Chieftaincy in Yoruba culture: Its process and procedure

Chieftaincy in Yoruba culture: Its process and procedure

3 smallest tribes in Africa, their culture and history

3 smallest tribes in Africa, their culture and history

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency. [medium/@lastnaijamusic]

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency

Dr. Ladi Kwali is the first woman on a Naira note. (Buzz Nigeria)

Here is why we need a woman on a Naira note [Pulse Editor's Opinion]