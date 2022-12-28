ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Money

How to avoid going broke before your next salary

Inemesit Udodiong

Find out how to ensure that your bank account does not go dry before your next paycheck.

Financial Tips: How to avoid going broke before your next salary. [ohamsgist]
Financial Tips: How to avoid going broke before your next salary. [ohamsgist]

For a lot of people, every month is the same - You get paid, feel like a boss and somehow end up broke way before your next salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily for you, Pulse is here to ensure that this never happens again. Here is what you need to do.

First, make a list of your monthly expenses. Start with your necessities like transport, food, bills (water, light e.t.c). Figure out exactly how much you need for your expenses and whats left of your salary.

Once you know what you need money for, the next thing is to make a budget for the month. This budget should cover all your necessities.

ALSO READ: 3 tips you need to get your adult financial life together

After sorting your budget, the next thing you should do is to separate your cash. Put the money you need for your budget with a little 'jara' for fun stuff in one account and the remaining should go into your savings or emergency funds account.

In order to stick to your budget, you have to stop carrying your card around. Leave it at home and only take the exact amount of money you need when you go out. You can have a little extra for emergencies but don't take your card with you.

None of this can be achieved without major discipline. It's exactly what you need if you really want to avoid going broke before your next salary!

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to avoid going broke before your next salary

How to avoid going broke before your next salary

5 reasons Christmas overeating and weight gain shouldn't make you feel bad

5 reasons Christmas overeating and weight gain shouldn't make you feel bad

5 tips for sex at your parent’s house during the holidays

5 tips for sex at your parent’s house during the holidays

12 days to treats & delight with Baileys Delight

12 days to treats & delight with Baileys Delight

Top upcoming concerts in North America

Top upcoming concerts in North America

Pulse List: Top 5 fashion trends of 2022

Pulse List: Top 5 fashion trends of 2022

5 Christmas Day pictures of celebrity families we loved

5 Christmas Day pictures of celebrity families we loved

14 states perform at 2022 Calabar cultural carnival

14 states perform at 2022 Calabar cultural carnival

How to go through December when you're broke

How to go through December when you're broke

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Financial Tips: How to avoid going broke before your next salary. [ohamsgist]

How to avoid going broke before your next salary