3 easy ways you can make money on Instagram

Some of the guys who post the videos and pictures you see are not posting on the app just to display their talents. They are also making money off their posts and followers.

You'll actually make more money if you can gain thousands of followers and rise to become an influencer on Instagram.

Here are three ways you can turn your Instagram account to a money-making platform.

1. Do affiliate marketing

When you sign up for a company and help sell its products, you become an affiliate marketer and get paid some commission for doing that.

As an affiliate marketer, you can post the products on your Instagram account. There, it is easier to sell. Just put up the pictures of the products and place the link in your bio. Remember on each sale you make, you get to keep a certain percentage.

2. Promote your business or other people's business

For some people, Instagram is more like a showroom where they display and promote their brands. You can also use the photo-sharing app for this purpose if you operate a business.

Take amazing pictures of what your products, tell your followers about the products with captivating captions and also inform them about special offers if you have any.

3. Show your photographic skills and sell photos

If you are good at taking photos, don't just carry your smartphone about taking pictures and keeping them on your phone. Put it into good use. Like other professional photographers, you can also make money on Instagram taking pictures.