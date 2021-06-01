RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Money

How to save, budget and spend your salary

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you saving or spending money or investing in ponzi schemes?

Are you spavzing your money?
Are you spavzing your money? Pulse Nigeria

Most of us are always spending. We are spending all our savings or investing in Ponzi schemes

Recommended articles

Parkinson law states that; no matter how much money people earn, they tend to spend the entire amount and a little bit more besides that. Their expenses rise together with their earnings.

When you first started working you were earning way less you are now. But now you seem to need all your money because you must maintain your current lifestyle. It seems as if we are chasing more money to spend more.

This is where financial management becomes important.

The more you have, the more you spend
The more you have, the more you spend Pulse Nigeria

How to manage your finances

  1. Earn more; Because your expenses increase with your income, earning more money is never a bad idea, there is always going to be increased lifestyle expectations, a better house, car, phone. Get your money up!
  2. Do not engage in Ponzi schemes: Now you earn more, and you have extra cash, Ponzi schemes seem so attractive. But they are nothing more than schemes that feed on your greed. Low risks investments are always the best.
  3. Plan all your expenses and set financial goals: So, you don’t find yourself scraping for money before the month ends, plan all you need to spend that month and stick with it. If it means moving your money to another account, then do it. Write down what your financial goals are. This is not the time to go on expensive dates or try to keep up with other people. If you do not have money, stay home.
  4. Use saving platforms: They are helpful when saving towards a goal of saving for the sake of it. Lock your money in there and throw the key away.
  5. Reward yourself for good financial discipline and buy one or two luxury items.

;

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1