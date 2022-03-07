With the ongoing war with Ukraine, many companies are ‘cancelling’ Russia by refusing to have any dealings with the country.
10 apps and companies no longer working in Russia
Many companies and apps do not work in Russia anymore.
Here are 10 of them even though the number is more and keeps increasing;
1. Shell
Shell petroleum company has said it would no longer invest in Gazprom - a company owned by the Russian government.
2. Mastercard and Visa
These credit card companies would no longer function in Russian stores and ATMs. Any card issued by Russian banks wouldn’t work as well.
3. Airbnb
The CEO of Airbnb has announced on Twitter that the company will no longer be operating in Russia and Belarus
4. Netflix
Netflix will also no longer be operating in Russia because they were required to air some propaganda shows.
5. Samsung
Samsung has stopped all its shipments and sales in Russia.
6. Microsoft
Microsoft has also halted selling its product and services in Russia.
7. Apple
Apple has also halted its shipment to Russia and Apple Pay isn’t working there anymore.
8. Google
Google has banned all ad sales, plus google maps do not work in Russia again.
9. Boeing
The airline company has suspended operations in Moscow and does not carry maintenance and support for Russian airlines.
10. Twitter
Twitter blocked ads in Russia perhaps to stop misinformation from spreading, the Russian government, in turn, banned Twitter from working there.
It is believed that this economic microaggression will cause the Russian/Ukraine war to end. This is bad new for their economy and it means life for those living in Russia just got more difficult.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng