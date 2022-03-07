10 apps and companies no longer working in Russia

Here are 10 of them even though the number is more and keeps increasing;

1. Shell

Shell petroleum company has said it would no longer invest in Gazprom - a company owned by the Russian government.

2. Mastercard and Visa

These credit card companies would no longer function in Russian stores and ATMs. Any card issued by Russian banks wouldn’t work as well.

3. Airbnb

The CEO of Airbnb has announced on Twitter that the company will no longer be operating in Russia and Belarus

4. Netflix

Netflix will also no longer be operating in Russia because they were required to air some propaganda shows.

5. Samsung

Samsung has stopped all its shipments and sales in Russia.

6. Microsoft

Microsoft has also halted selling its product and services in Russia.

7. Apple

Apple has also halted its shipment to Russia and Apple Pay isn’t working there anymore.

8. Google

Google has banned all ad sales, plus google maps do not work in Russia again.

9. Boeing

The airline company has suspended operations in Moscow and does not carry maintenance and support for Russian airlines.

10. Twitter

Twitter blocked ads in Russia perhaps to stop misinformation from spreading, the Russian government, in turn, banned Twitter from working there.