10 apps and companies no longer working in Russia

Many companies and apps do not work in Russia anymore.

Netflix no longer works in Russia.
With the ongoing war with Ukraine, many companies are ‘cancelling’ Russia by refusing to have any dealings with the country.

Here are 10 of them even though the number is more and keeps increasing;

Shell will be pulling out of its joint ventures in Russia.
Shell will be pulling out of its joint ventures in Russia.

Shell petroleum company has said it would no longer invest in Gazprom - a company owned by the Russian government.

Mastercard
Mastercard

These credit card companies would no longer function in Russian stores and ATMs. Any card issued by Russian banks wouldn’t work as well.

The CEO of Airbnb has announced on Twitter that the company will no longer be operating in Russia and Belarus

Netflix will also no longer be operating in Russia because they were required to air some propaganda shows.

Samsung has stopped all its shipments and sales in Russia.

Microsoft has also halted selling its product and services in Russia.

Apple no sells its product in Russia
Apple no sells its product in Russia

Apple has also halted its shipment to Russia and Apple Pay isn’t working there anymore.

Google has banned all ad sales, plus google maps do not work in Russia again.

The airline company has suspended operations in Moscow and does not carry maintenance and support for Russian airlines.

Twitter blocked ads in Russia perhaps to stop misinformation from spreading, the Russian government, in turn, banned Twitter from working there.

It is believed that this economic microaggression will cause the Russian/Ukraine war to end. This is bad new for their economy and it means life for those living in Russia just got more difficult.

