ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Money

5 types of people during this current naira scarcity

Temi Iwalaiye

How are different people reacting to the scarcity of the naira?

Here is how different people are coping with the naira shortage [reuters]
Here is how different people are coping with the naira shortage [reuters]

If you are living in Nigeria, I’m sure you know that the naira is scarce, almost as scarce as dollars, and people are looking for it everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is because the government set a deadline for the acceptance of old notes and the new notes are not in circulation.

These people are already broke, and it doesn’t even matter whether there are new naira notes or there are no new naira notes, they simply don’t have money anywhere.

These people know those who work in the Central Bank and Banks and have a steady supply of new notes.

An easy example is those who operate POS (Point of Sale) machines and have become the overlords this season. They wake up very early in the morning to queue for money and start dispersing it to others at very high prices.

These are the cash madams and ogas who spend a lot of money every day and are now cash trapped. Plus, their bank apps are suddenly not working, so they have money, but they can’t spend it.

Certain people have withdrawn so much money via their plug and are still complaining about the scarcity of the naira with everyone else.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 types of people during this current naira scarcity

5 types of people during this current naira scarcity

5 things men do after sex that women love

5 things men do after sex that women love

TECNO Phantom X2 launches #TheXtraOrdinaryMe challenge on social media

TECNO Phantom X2 launches #TheXtraOrdinaryMe challenge on social media

5 types of people you will meet at the ATM these days

5 types of people you will meet at the ATM these days

Here are the top 7 dating apps for single people in Nigeria

Here are the top 7 dating apps for single people in Nigeria

5 foods most boarding school kids can relate with

5 foods most boarding school kids can relate with

5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

Sex Education: 5 ways to prevent premature ejaculation

Sex Education: 5 ways to prevent premature ejaculation

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur. [withinnigeria]

20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur

Here is how different people are coping with the naira shortage [reuters]

5 types of people during this current naira scarcity