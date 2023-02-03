5 types of people during this current naira scarcity

This is because the government set a deadline for the acceptance of old notes and the new notes are not in circulation.

Those who don’t have any money in the bank and at hand

These people are already broke, and it doesn’t even matter whether there are new naira notes or there are no new naira notes, they simply don’t have money anywhere.

Those who have a naira plug

These people know those who work in the Central Bank and Banks and have a steady supply of new notes.

Those who wake and sleep at the ATM

An easy example is those who operate POS (Point of Sale) machines and have become the overlords this season. They wake up very early in the morning to queue for money and start dispersing it to others at very high prices.

Those who are desperately looking for money

These are the cash madams and ogas who spend a lot of money every day and are now cash trapped. Plus, their bank apps are suddenly not working, so they have money, but they can’t spend it.

Those who are hoarding money