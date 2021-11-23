Essentially, Black Friday is a clearance sale.

What are Nigerians interested in buying online during Black Friday?

Clothes!

Clothes and shoes, electronics and appliances and cosmetics and perfumes were the items that had more demand.

“Clothing and footwear (49%) came first, electronics and household appliances came second (36%), and cosmetics and perfume (23%) came third.”

How much will an average Nigerian spend on Black Friday deals?

“The average customer is prepared to spend ₦62,250 on Black Friday purchases.”

Do Nigerians even care about Black Friday clearance sales?

Different online shopping companies have been ringing black Friday sales into our ears but are Nigerians even concerned about it at all?

The researchers at Picordi decided to analyse this and here is what they discovered;

Yes, Nigerians care about black Friday! 50% of people interviewed said they will buy things during different Black Friday sale events.

“The results of the survey indicate that among Nigerians there is a more positive than the negative attitude towards Black Friday sales. More than a half of Nigerians agreed that Black Friday offers the opportunity to make purchases on very favourable terms” Picordi writes.

“41% say that Black Friday is the best shopping holiday, and 26% say that Black Friday is an opportunity to buy expensive things much cheaper.”

There are some sceptics who believe that Black Friday sales do not discount any goods.

"23% of respondents see fraudulent manipulation of product prices when the price of an item is raised before the sale and then ‘lowered’."

"15% believe that products discounted on Black Friday are uninteresting or slow-moving, and 20% indicated that the discounts on Black Friday do not stand out from other sales."