20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur

There are businesses you can start with as little as N20,000, but if you have no idea of what to do with 20k, you'll probably think starting a small scale business is the most difficult thing to do.

You don't have to think this way anymore, Olanrewaju Salu, a Lagos based Realtor and Entrepreneur, recently shared some fantastic business tips on Twitter and many have commended him for sharing such amazing business ideas.

So, if you've always thought of having a small scale business, money and idea shouldn't be your problem again. Just check your bank account, if you find N20k you're not going to use anytime soon, you can start a profitable business that'll give you a genuine financial freedom. Here we go.

1. Bedsheet/Beddings Production

Pay a visit to Lagos Island, or Oshodi where they sell bulk materials, pick good designs and I tell you they guys who will sew it for you are just within the same Market. You can start will less that 100k and diligently grow your money.

2. Shirt Production

A sweet side hustle. There are tailors in Lagos Island or better learn the skill it will save you all the heartbreaks imaginable. Taiwo Street in Lagos Island is where you should be. Materials ranging from 700 - 1k per yard, sew for 1500/2k, Sell for 5-7k.

3. Sales of men's underwear

Schedule a trip to Aba Market, The cost of production of boxers, you can get one for as low as N300, all you need is to package it in 3s, and market these babies properly beg your friend on twitter for RTs, we buy 3s pack boxers for 1500-2500 sell yours for 1200 gradually grow.

4. E-Payments and POS Business

You can a get POS machine from your Bank, and activate online banking: If you live in a place where banks aren't much you can handle e-payments for people and make your small change. I paid someone N200 to withdraw 10k in Ikorodu. ATM queue was crazy.

5. Mobile and electronic Accessories

Mobile and electronic Accessories such Pouches, Chargers, USB cables, HDMI cables, earphones and more, can be sourced on Alibaba, Ali Express, Deal Extreme, etc. The more you buy the lower the price. And they are light so shipping won't be a burden. Sell on here or jumia and co.

6. Popcorn Machine

We all know this guy! We buy everytime. Bags of corn - Mile 12, Branded Nylon, Sugar, Salt & Butter. The beauty of this is when properly made, its aroma will attract it's customers. Manual sealing machine -7/9k. Popcorn Machine is 65k on Jumia. Popcorn can be served anywhere.

7. Sales and Customizing of Football Team

Football team supporters always want to show how much they're rooting for a team. Consult my sister @The_Ronke. She'll show you how well you survived the business. She's cheerful enough to train you too.

8. Snail farming

Snail farming in Nigeria is even more popular, due to its relatively cheap cost of start up and If you market your products well, your business will thrive. This is a business you can start from your backyard. Best in mind, snails take almost a year to mature so Patience is Key!

9. Fairly used goods

Fairly Used Goods such as Jeans, Tops, t-shirts, shoes etc. They could be sourced at Badagry, even Cotonou. 100k can't get you a bale but you can select and mix them. Wash then and pack neatly. Marketing is all it takes, you'll Sell and see your money multiply.

10. Cleaning Services

Some people find it hard to clean their apartments cos they're busy from Monday to Friday and Saturday the have engagement and on Sunday all they wanna do is rest. Your tools won't cost you up to 30k and you can clean 6 apartments a weekend.

11. Home Cooking and Delivery

You can cook a variety of meals well and apply customer service, People will pay good money for your services, You can run this from home @Soup_A_Market and @Marrgarritah are more than capable when to comes to training you on how to start up.

12. Digital Marketing

The success of any business is in its ability to effectively reach its teeming customers and this is achieved by effective marketing: Get a Used Laptop and Smartphone, temporarily your smartphone can double as your hotspot Persistence and Passion is Key.

13. Cakes and Confectionery

This is one business that always comes to play, people celebrate, and bakers are always consulted. Ask my Boss here @mycreamydelight Get the required skill, a decent oven, passion and customer service! You'll grow! They are open to training too.

14. Aso-Oke Beading and Stoning

Aso-Oke Beading and Stoning has become sometimes in vogue now, and this is another sweet business one can start with 100k. You just have to learn how to bead and unlock your creative mind. Ask my padi @wuragold2 The Also Oke Girl. She stated from the confines of her home in IB.

15. Bead Making

I'm not sure there's really much to say here. All you need is training, passion, creativity, unique designs and styles, then adequate marketing. You absolutely don't need 100k to start this.

16. Home Service Barber

This is another profitable small scale business. The beautiful thing about this is you bring your services to your clients for an extra token above regular. The starting capital to get the equipments and I'm sure you know we have rechargeable clippers.

17. Tutorial Classes

No matter your age, this is another well paying job, either as part-time or full-time. Many families are willing to spend what it takes for their children’s success and there's one subject you're well versed at. Just close the gap, meet their need for a fee.

18. Internet Services

Forget the extensive coverage of internet and the fact that people can assess it on their phones, Do you know how much applicants pay just to have Jamb applications filled online? You need a good system, printer & ISP. People pay as much as 1k per application.

19. Production Of Zobo, Smoothies, cocktail, small chops, cupcakes and chinchin!

You'd realise the importance of this combo can't be ruled out. You can render these services with 100k startup capital + proper marketing, branding and packaging. @aisinshugga @DojaCulinary can train you.

20. Production of Hand-Made cards