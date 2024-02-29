Born on February 29th? Here's how leap-year babies celebrate their birthdays

Though special, this birthdate comes with its own set of challenges and, of course, distinct ways of celebrating birthdays.

The leap year dilemma

For the majority of their lives, leap year babies celebrate their birthdays on either February 28th or March 1st in non-leap years. Choosing the date can be a personal decision, influenced by family traditions, personal preference, or even the time of birth. Some people opt for February 28th, feeling closest to their actual birthdate. Others choose March 1st, considering it closer to their "true" age.

A birthday every four years

While celebrating every year isn't an option, leap year babies get to make their every-four-year birthdays extra special. Many choose to throw a bigger celebration with family and friends, catching up on lost birthday parties. Some even choose to celebrate on both February 28th and March 1st in a leap year, doubling the fun.

Celebrating the special few

Whether it's on February 28th, March 1st, or every four years, leap year babies deserve to celebrate their special day. Their birthday presents a chance to create cherished memories and connect with others who share their rare birthdate.

So, the next time you encounter someone born on February 29th, be sure to wish them a happy (leap) birthday!

