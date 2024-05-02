Did Jesus Christ visit Britain many times? Historians believe he did for 3 reasons

Proof that Jesus visited Britain many times

The evidence supporting this claim includes local folklore, architectural clues found in two ancient churches, and writings from early historians.

1. He visited Britain with his uncle, Joseph of Arimathea

The key figure in this narrative is Joseph of Arimathea, believed to be Christ's uncle, who was a metal trader. It's theorised that Joseph travelled to England, specifically Cornwall for tin and Somerset for copper and lead, possibly accompanied by Jesus.

We know that Joseph and Jesus had a close relationship because Joseph contacted Pontius Pilate for Jesus' body after the crucifixion, establishing a tight relationship between the two. According to the rule at the time, only a close relative could claim the body, and Joseph and Jesus were well acquainted.

2. There is a lot of folklore about Jesus visiting Cornwall and Somerset

Lewis cites accounts in Cornwall and Somerset, where Joseph traded, that Jesus was once present. He claims that Britain has many songs and hymns regarding Jesus' presence in that area. It would be unusual if they were all untrue.

3. Old church carvings

The hieroglyphic carvings around the 1,000-year-old south entrance of Roseland Church in St. Anthony provide additional proof of the journey.

An archaeologist interpreted the pictographs as depicting Jesus' birth and visit to Cornwall. Lewis also believes that Jesus did ministry in Glastonbury, a centre of Druidic study, where he met people who believed in one God and the Holy Trinity. The Druids believed in a single God and the Holy Trinity and sought a saviour known as Yesu.