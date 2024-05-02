ADVERTISEMENT
Did Jesus Christ visit Britain many times? Historians believe he did for 3 reasons

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know that Jesus visited Britain many times when he was on earth?

Did Jesus visit Britain/England?
Did Jesus visit Britain/England?

In Glyn Lewis' book "Did Jesus Come To Britain?" it's suggested that Jesus may have visited England aboard a merchant ship shortly before his crucifixion.

The evidence supporting this claim includes local folklore, architectural clues found in two ancient churches, and writings from early historians.

The key figure in this narrative is Joseph of Arimathea, believed to be Christ's uncle, who was a metal trader. It's theorised that Joseph travelled to England, specifically Cornwall for tin and Somerset for copper and lead, possibly accompanied by Jesus.

We know that Joseph and Jesus had a close relationship because Joseph contacted Pontius Pilate for Jesus' body after the crucifixion, establishing a tight relationship between the two. According to the rule at the time, only a close relative could claim the body, and Joseph and Jesus were well acquainted.

It is believed that Jesus visited Cornwall in England
It is believed that Jesus visited Cornwall in England

Lewis cites accounts in Cornwall and Somerset, where Joseph traded, that Jesus was once present. He claims that Britain has many songs and hymns regarding Jesus' presence in that area. It would be unusual if they were all untrue.

hieroglyphic carvings at Roseland Church in St. Anthony
hieroglyphic carvings at Roseland Church in St. Anthony

The hieroglyphic carvings around the 1,000-year-old south entrance of Roseland Church in St. Anthony provide additional proof of the journey. An archaeologist interpreted the pictographs as depicting Jesus' birth and visit to Cornwall.

An archaeologist interpreted the pictographs as depicting Jesus' birth and visit to Cornwall. Lewis also believes that Jesus did ministry in Glastonbury, a centre of Druidic study, where he met people who believed in one God and the Holy Trinity. The Druids believed in a single God and the Holy Trinity and sought a saviour known as Yesu.

After Jesus' crucifixion, Joseph fled to Britain in fear for his life and erected a chapel on the location of Jesus' Glastonbury home, which is today a church named St. Joseph.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

