JamesonConnectsAbuja: Premium Vibes like Never Before!

As a smooth whiskey which makes together even better, this experience successfully blended alternative music lovers, fashion enthusiasts, foodies, and whiskey connoisseurs

who were all treated to an array of thrilling activities. From distinctive fashion pop-ups to electrifying music, yummy food, and delicious Jameson cocktails; guests at the themed festival will remember mind-blowing experiences.

Here is a recap of the event:

A Disruptive Set-up: The unexpected venue, Acropolis Park, which was revealed to guests days before the event, was transformed into a rustic wonderland which showcased the brand’s understated, alternative aesthetic; featuring wooden barrels and creative green designs elements. Artist, Diseye Tantua set up iconic Jameson-themed landscapes and experiences.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Bond & Connect: The experience kicked off with guests linking up over exciting games such as Jenga, cards, Ayò, FIFA, and puzzles. There were cool booths for people to get their bodies painted, enjoy trendy, complimentary cuts from Laguru Barbers & Tofboi barbershop while sipping on some Jameson Whiskey. There was also an arena for Arts & Crafts where people could paint clay pots, get henna designs, and so much more. And for the first time, Jameson Connects rolled-out a stunning Kiki Island, a fashion & freedom themed expression anchored by Temitope the Ingenious, where guests enjoyed complementary manicures, candy floss and Abuja’s favourite cocktail ‘’Kiki do you love me?’’ while embracing and showcasing their unique alternative styles.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Gourmet bites & delicious Jameson Cocktails: Smooth as ever, the drinks at the event were tinged with Naija flavours to create amazing mixes such as Jameson Zobo Sour, Kunu Big Deal, and Palmwine Twist, showcasing the many unique ways the smooth whiskey can be enjoyed. The food section was also amazing. Chef8tte served up delicious Jameson-wings (a crowd fave), The Kiichen, with its special stir-fry pasta and wraps, added the perfect touch to the event with a variety of mouthwatering dishes. What’s more? Jameson included a hidden Black Barrel experience for the lucky few who discovered it and rewarded adventurous guests with a premium dining experience and outstanding JBB cocktails on the house.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Performances: What is an event without music? The phenomenal Camron and DJ Vaybe held it down on the decks. Once again, Jameson thrilled guests with exhilarating live performances by some of the hottest alternative music acts in Nigeria; from DRB Lasgidi, the alte pioneers who are perennial vibe generators and Connects Hall of Famers, to the witty lyrics & vibrant vocals of twins Oiza & Meyi, and the collective performance of Abuja grown hero, Odumodublvck and his squadron! The live music closed out with the Outlaw King, Vict0ny, gracing the Jameson Connects stage for the second time. Delivering electrifying live renditions of “Apollo” and “Rosemary” got the crowd hyped and singing along. These artists were all backed by a fantastic urban-African live band – ARB - performed to over 1,000 guests who absolutely loved the vibe!

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The rest of the evening saw guests connecting over a myriad of games, with several groups breaking into fun, spontaneous dance-offs. In another corner of The Acropolis, other guests won cool Jameson branded items such as T-shirts, sunglasses, tote bags and so much more. The 2022 Jameson Connects in Abuja was one for the books. We cannot wait for the next experience!

Check out more highlights from the event below:

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Jameson is a triple distilled Irish Whiskey; matured and bottled in Ireland and is to be enjoyed responsibly by persons over the age of 18 years.

Follow and stay glued to @JamesonNGR for more exciting updates and experiences

---