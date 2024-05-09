ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 ways to protect your mental health from cyberbullying

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In our increasingly digital world, cyberbullying has emerged as a significant threat to mental health.

Ways to protect your mental health from cyberbullying
Ways to protect your mental health from cyberbullying

Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can occur at any time and can be relentless, making it difficult to escape. Protecting your mental health from these online attacks is crucial. Here are some effective strategies to help safeguard your well-being:

Recommended articles

Understanding what constitutes cyberbullying is the first step in protection. It can include hurtful messages, spreading rumors online, sharing embarrassing images or videos, and other hostile online interactions.

Recognizing these actions as cyberbullying is crucial to taking appropriate steps to address them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to cyberbullies can often escalate the situation. Instead, it's advisable to take a step back and not engage directly with the bully. Retaliation can lead to more harm and does not solve the problem.

Preserve evidence of cyberbullying by taking screenshots or saving messages, emails, and any other forms of communication. This documentation can be useful if you decide to report the bullying to authorities or need support from social platforms to have the content removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most social media platforms have privacy settings that can help you control who sees your posts and interacts with you. Familiarize yourself with these settings to protect your information. Additionally, use the reporting mechanisms on social media platforms to report abusive content or users.

Talking to someone you trust can be significantly beneficial. This might be friends, family, a counselor, or a mental health professional. They can offer support, advice, and sometimes intervention strategies. Many schools and workplaces also have resources for dealing with cyberbullying.

Take breaks from social media and online activities. Constant exposure to digital environments where bullying occurs can intensify the stress and anxiety associated with cyberbullying. Periodic breaks can give you space to recover from negative interactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building and maintaining a strong network of supportive relationships is vital. Engaging positively with friends and family can boost your resilience against the negative effects of cyberbullying.

Promote positivity online and avoid sharing content that could hurt others. Practicing empathy and respect in digital interactions can contribute to a healthier online environment and set a standard for others to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engaging in activities that boost your mental health can help you cope with the stress of cyberbullying. This could include exercises like mindfulness, meditation, physical activities, or pursuing hobbies that you enjoy.

If cyberbullying leads to overwhelming stress or symptoms of depression and anxiety, consider seeking help from a mental health professional. They can provide strategies to manage and overcome the emotional stress caused by cyberbullying.

Protecting your mental health in the face of cyberbullying is about creating boundaries, seeking support, and using available tools to manage your digital footprint. By taking proactive steps, you can create a safer online environment for yourself and others.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Types of people you should never trust and how to spot them

Types of people you should never trust and how to spot them

15 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

15 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

The 'gates to hell' are opening wider and wider — it's a warning sign

The 'gates to hell' are opening wider and wider — it's a warning sign

10 ways to protect your mental health from cyberbullying

10 ways to protect your mental health from cyberbullying

It's impossible to drown even if you can't swim in these 5 water bodies

It's impossible to drown even if you can't swim in these 5 water bodies

9 common foods that are actually bad for your mental health

9 common foods that are actually bad for your mental health

10 signs of severe mental distress you probably think are normal

10 signs of severe mental distress you probably think are normal

Nigerian skitmaker buries himself alive in a coffin for 24 hours

Nigerian skitmaker buries himself alive in a coffin for 24 hours

How 2 teenage girls solved a 2,000-year-old math problem

How 2 teenage girls solved a 2,000-year-old math problem

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

Staying off social media for 1 week can have this wonderful benefit for you

Staying off social media for 1 week can have this wonderful benefit for you

16 Sci-Fi Movies We’re Most Looking Forward to Seeing in 2020

16 Sci-Fi Movies We’re Most Looking Forward to Seeing in 2020

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This sleeping position has a disastrous effect on almost all sections of the spine [Everyday Health]

Experts want you to stop sleeping in this position — it's the worst

Sleeping in dirty bedding for too long may result in skin diseases, allergies or asthma [Everyday Health]

How often do you change your bed sheets? Here's something you need to know

Lack of access to fresh air may result in problems with the functioning of the respiratory system [Shutterstock]

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

West Africa Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Landscapes Gets a Boost: A look back at Medlab & Pharmaconex

West Africa Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Landscapes gets a boost: Medlab & Pharmaconex