ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

It's impossible to drown even if you can't swim in these 5 water bodies

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know that there are some bodies of water that you can’t drown in, even if you can’t swim?

Siwa Oasis [zingbing/instagram]
Siwa Oasis [zingbing/instagram]

Water bodies with a high salt content make it almost impossible for people to drown. This is because water bodies with high salt content are denser than freshwater, causing objects (like humans) less dense than salty water to float.

Recommended articles

Although the Dead Sea is the most popular water body where you can just float, there are still several other places where drowning is almost impossible.

Siwa Oasis [zingbing]
Siwa Oasis [zingbing] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In Egypt, Siwa Oasis beckons has hundreds of salt pools, creating a surreal landscape where sinking is impossible due to the high salt concentration. The best time to visit is between October and March, when temperatures are mild. It is approximately 562 kilometres (349 miles) from Cairo; the journey to Siwa takes about 14 hours by bus

The dead sea [narwhaldesigninki/instagram]
The dead sea [narwhaldesigninki/instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The Dead Sea's distinct lightness creates a bizarre sensation. You can simply relax in the waters, float away with your legs up, and allow nature to do its thing.

The famous Dead Sea, sometimes known as the "Salt Sea," is a must-see attraction. This salt lake, located between Jordan and Israel and predominantly fed by the Jordan River, has extremely high salinity levels, making it unfriendly to marine life. You won’t see colourful fish or corals here.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Great salt lake [waswatchmagazine]
The Great salt lake [waswatchmagazine] Pulse Nigeria

As the largest salt lake in the Western Hemisphere, the Great Salt Lake is a prominent landmark in northern Utah. Its turquoise waters and white-sand beaches are a sight to behold, drawing travellers seeking nature and outdoor adventures. There, you will see a beautiful sunset and float away in the lake.

ALSO READ: 5 places on earth fire have been burning for years

ADVERTISEMENT
Laguna Cejar [trip advisor]
Laguna Cejar [trip advisor] Pulse Nigeria

In the Atacama Desert, there is Laguna Cejar, a stunning lagoon nestled within the salt flats. Here, visitors can float effortlessly on the water's surface, thanks to its high salt content. However, personal belongings can sink easily, unlike humans.

Jalapão State Park, Brazil [pinterest]
Jalapão State Park, Brazil [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Jalapão State Park in Tocantins, Brazil, is the largest savanna in South America. There are majestic waterfalls, towering sand dunes, and natural springs known as fervedouros, where sinking is also impossible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike Laguna Cejar and the Dead Sea, it's not the salt content that keeps visitors afloat, but the natural springs emerge from underground rivers, exerting pressure that prevents sinking. You also get the sensation that feels like gentle leg massages.

Would you love to visit these countries?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

15 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

The 'gates to hell' are opening wider and wider — it's a warning sign

The 'gates to hell' are opening wider and wider — it's a warning sign

It's impossible to drown even if you can't swim in these 5 water bodies

It's impossible to drown even if you can't swim in these 5 water bodies

Nigerian skitmaker buries himself alive in a coffin for 24 hours

Nigerian skitmaker buries himself alive in a coffin for 24 hours

How 2 teenage girls solved a 2,000-year-old math problem

How 2 teenage girls solved a 2,000-year-old math problem

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

Staying off social media for 1 week can have this wonderful benefit for you

Staying off social media for 1 week can have this wonderful benefit for you

16 Sci-Fi Movies We’re Most Looking Forward to Seeing in 2020

16 Sci-Fi Movies We’re Most Looking Forward to Seeing in 2020

These 11 pin codes are easiest for thieves to guess — never use them

These 11 pin codes are easiest for thieves to guess — never use them

Proven practices to extend your phone battery life

Proven practices to extend your phone battery life

Here's 1 thing you probably should never drink when on a plane

Here's 1 thing you probably should never drink when on a plane

Toke Makinwa plans to take over the world with her new perfume line

Toke Makinwa plans to take over the world with her new perfume line

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Corp members redeploy for various reasons [Punch]

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

Olaolu and his work [guardiannigeria]

Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for ₦55 million

Skytanic [lADbible]

All you need to know about Skytanic, the world's largest plane

Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the world's largest capacity [X/@HHShkMohd]

Dubai is building the world's largest airport — see how much it will cost