Types of people you should never trust and how to spot them

The Blame Game Champion: This person is the Michael Jordan of making excuses. They never take responsibility for their actions, even when they're clearly at fault. Instead, they point fingers and blame everyone else –– including you! True friends own up to their mistakes and apologize when they mess up.

The Two-Faced Talker: Their words might be sweet, showering you with compliments and promises to "always have your back." But their actions paint a different picture. They gossip behind your back, sabotage your plans, or conveniently "forget" when they promised to help. Actions always speak louder than words! Watch out for people whose words and actions don't line up.

The Energy Vampire: This person is a constant downer. They drain your enthusiasm with negativity, complaining about everything from homework to the weather. Being around positive people lifts your spirits. If someone consistently brings you down, it might be time to distance yourself.

The User: This person is only around when they need something. They might call you up for help with their homework or ditch other plans to hang out with you only if it benefits them. True friends value your company, not just what you can do for them. Watch out for people who seem to disappear when you need them most.

Remember, trust is a two-way street!

It takes time to build strong friendships. Here are some tips for navigating your social circle:

Honesty is the best policy, even when it's tough. True friends appreciate your real self, flaws and all. Communicate: Talk openly about how someone's behavior makes you feel. Clear communication helps strengthen bonds.

Talk openly about how someone's behavior makes you feel. Clear communication helps strengthen bonds. Set boundaries: It's okay to say "no" and distance yourself from negativity. True friends will respect your boundaries.

Building a Trustworthy Tribe

Surrounding yourself with positive, supportive people is key to a happy life. By recognizing these red flags and nurturing genuine friendships, you'll create a "trustworthy tribe" that uplifts and motivates you. Remember, trust is earned, not given away freely. Choose your friends wisely, and you'll be surrounded by people who deserve your loyalty and support!