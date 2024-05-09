ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How 2 teenage girls solved a 2,000-year-old math problem

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's how high school students solved a math problem that was once thought to be impossible.

Calcea Johnson and NeKiya Jackson [inspiremore]
Calcea Johnson and NeKiya Jackson [inspiremore]

Two high school students, Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson, from St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans, have achieved a mathematical feat.

Recommended articles

They've developed a proof of the Pythagorean Theorem using trigonometry, a method previously thought impossible.

Pythagorean theorem [businessinsider]
Pythagorean theorem [businessinsider] Pulse Nigeria

Their work was presented at the American Mathematical Society's southeastern regional meeting in Georgia. The Pythagorean Theorem, a holy grail in geometry, states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse (the side opposite the right angle) is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their accomplishment challenges the notion proposed by mathematician Elisha Loomis in his 1927 book, who believed a trigonometric proof of the Pythagorean Theorem wasn't possible.

"It's an incredible feeling," Johnson shared with WWL-TV, "because it's not every day you get to do something that people don't think young people are capable of."

They presented at the American Mathematical Society meeting that the law of sines, a trigonometric identity, doesn't rely on the Pythagorean theorem and can be used to prove it.

Johnson and Jackson's work joins a small group of other trigonometric proofs discovered over the years. The key to their success is avoiding "circular reasoning," essentially relying on the theorem to prove it.

They acknowledged the exceptional guidance they received from their teachers at St. Mary's Academy. "We have the best teachers," Jackson said in a recent interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their accomplishments are a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of inspiring educators.

ALSO READ: Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian skitmaker buries himself alive in a coffin for 24 hours

Nigerian skitmaker buries himself alive in a coffin for 24 hours

How 2 teenage girls solved a 2,000-year-old math problem

How 2 teenage girls solved a 2,000-year-old math problem

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

Staying off social media for 1 week can have this wonderful benefit for you

Staying off social media for 1 week can have this wonderful benefit for you

16 Sci-Fi Movies We’re Most Looking Forward to Seeing in 2020

16 Sci-Fi Movies We’re Most Looking Forward to Seeing in 2020

These 11 pin codes are easiest for thieves to guess — never use them

These 11 pin codes are easiest for thieves to guess — never use them

Proven practices to extend your phone battery life

Proven practices to extend your phone battery life

Here's 1 thing you probably should never drink when on a plane

Here's 1 thing you probably should never drink when on a plane

Toke Makinwa plans to take over the world with her new perfume line

Toke Makinwa plans to take over the world with her new perfume line

6 sweet things you can do for your girlfriend this Mother's Day

6 sweet things you can do for your girlfriend this Mother's Day

10 poses to try with your girlfriend if she's taller than you

10 poses to try with your girlfriend if she's taller than you

10 foods to avoid before bed for a good night's sleep

10 foods to avoid before bed for a good night's sleep

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

16 Sci-Fi Movies We’re Most Looking Forward to Seeing in 2020

Corp members redeploy for various reasons [Punch]

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

Olaolu and his work [guardiannigeria]

Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for ₦55 million

Did Jesus visit Britain/England? [emito/pinterest]

Did Jesus Christ visit Britain many times? Historians believe he did for 3 reasons