Nigerian skitmaker buries himself alive in a coffin for 24 hours

“I am going to spend 24 hours buried in this casket; this is real and not fake.” He said it on his Instagram page.

He spent the whole day entombed in a wooden coffin, equipped with just a pillow, a hand fan, bedsheets, a power bank camera, and two light bulbs. Adding to the drama, Young C live streamed his stay underground from his YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

23 hours later, Young C confirmed he was still alive. Videos posted on his Instagram page showed him visibly out of breath and sweating, a testament to the physical and mental strain of the challenge.