On Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, Young C took to his Instagram to announce the stunt, assuring his followers it was no hoax.
Nigerian skitmaker buries himself alive in a coffin for 24 hours
Young C Entertainment lowered himself in a coffin to be buried alive for 24 hours.
“I am going to spend 24 hours buried in this casket; this is real and not fake.” He said it on his Instagram page.
He spent the whole day entombed in a wooden coffin, equipped with just a pillow, a hand fan, bedsheets, a power bank camera, and two light bulbs. Adding to the drama, Young C live streamed his stay underground from his YouTube channel.
23 hours later, Young C confirmed he was still alive. Videos posted on his Instagram page showed him visibly out of breath and sweating, a testament to the physical and mental strain of the challenge.
He said on his TikTok page that he is now out of the coffin and that he is thankful for the support, as he made it through 24 hours. He also told people to stay safe and not try it at home.
