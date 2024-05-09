ADVERTISEMENT
15 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

Temi Iwalaiye

We are taking a retrospective glance at some of the best AMVCA looks.

Best AMVCA outfits of all time [Instagram]
Best AMVCA outfits of all time [Instagram]

It’s a time of fashion and glamour as we also celebrate movies. The award show started in 2013 so we are taking you on a trip down memory lane in anticipation for the next red carpet glam.

Here are the 15 best AMVCA outfits of all time.

In 2022, Osas looked like the moon goddess in a shiny shimmering number by Veekee James, so it wasn’t surprising that she won best dressed of the night.

In 2023, Osas won the best-dressed woman award. Say what you want about whether she deserved to win the award or not, her golden gown was absolutely stunning.

The Ghanaian model and TV personality, Nana Addo, came prepared and was the talk of 2020 AMVCA in this sculptured Gown from Gaurav Gupta Art Couture.

In 2023, Nana stunned us again. Talk about futuristic fashion, I just want to know how her gown had a bird sewn on it. She blew our minds away.

This shimmering silver dress worn by Adesua in 2020 is an absolute favourite of all time. She looked so angelic and beautiful.

Adesua’s simple but beautiful gown had her looking like royalty in Matopeda Atelier. The colour looked like the flicker of fire.

Nse was regal in this purple ball gown that was made by Toju Foyeh. Her hair, makeup and jewellery complimented the look.

Genevieve in Elvira Jude [pinterest]
Genevieve in Elvira Jude [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

In 2015, Genevieve wore this mustard gown from Elvira Jude. It was simply elegant and timeless. It is one of our favourite AMVCA looks ever.

In 2022, Tope in this green suit looked so classic. This suede suit was so well fitted, it was one of our favourites last year.

Mike looked so good in 2020, he wore a suit that was quite a Renaissance, it reminded us of 18th-century vampires. He won the best-dressed male that night.

Rita Dominic at the 2018 AMVCA [bellanaija]
Rita Dominic at the 2018 AMVCA [bellanaija] Pulse Nigeria

Rita Dominic in this blue dress by Tubo at the 2018 AMVCA was a sight for sore eyes. It was so fitting and elegant.

Denola designed this deconstructed 3-dimensional tuxedo with the designer, Mazelle Studio. It was certainly one of the most innovative looks at the 2020 AMVCA.

Cee C in Sheye Oladejo [bellanaija]
Cee C in Sheye Oladejo [bellanaija] Pulse Nigeria

Cee looked so beautiful in this green silk gown with the thigh-high slit from Sheye Oladejo. The gown was made for the Oscars.

In 2023, Kie Kie was an absolute floral delight in this gorgeous gown by Yemi Shoyemi.

In 2020, Mercy channelled Cinderella and looked like a princess in blue Dona Matoshi.



