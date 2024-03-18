ADVERTISEMENT
A step-by-step guide to JAMB registration in Nigeria

Anna Ajayi

This guide is for all Nigerian students aiming for higher education.

How to register for JAMB
How to register for JAMB

Are you a Nigerian student looking to further your education at the tertiary level? If yes, you'll likely need to take the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has kick-started the registration process for the 2024/2025 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examinations. If you plan to register for JAMB exams, you're in the right place.

This exam is a significant step towards gaining admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in Nigeria.

If you're unsure how to go about the registration process; this guide is here to walk you through each step, ensuring you're well-prepared and confident in registering for the JAMB exam.

Before diving into the registration process, it's important to grasp the fundamentals:

  • The JAMB form is exclusively for candidates seeking admission into the university.
  • Registration is strictly conducted at JAMB offices.
  • Candidates cannot apply for both JAMB DE and UTME in the same year.
  • The registration fee for DE is set at N3,500, with additional charges totalling N6,200 for candidates not sitting for the mock exam and N7,700 for those who are.

First things first, you need a National Identification Number (NIN). The NIN is mandatory for registering for the JAMB exam. If you don't have one yet, visit the nearest National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) enrolment centre to get registered. Remember to bring along any required documents, such as your birth certificate and a recent passport photograph. For more information, check the NIMC website.

Creating a JAMB profile is your first official step in the registration process. Send your NIN to 55019 or 66019 in the format: NIN [space] Your 11-digit NIN number. For example, "NIN 00123456789".

You'll receive a confirmation code and a 10-digit profile code, which would be very essential.

The next step is to buy the JAMB registration e-Pin. You can purchase this from:

  • JAMB accredited banks,
  • NIPOST offices,
  • Participating Mobile Money Operators (MMO),
  • Participating Microfinance Banks (MFB),
  • Online platforms like Quickteller and Remita.
The e-Pin is like a ticket that grants you access to the online registration portal. Keep this pin safe because you'll need it for your registration.

You have several payment options for your JAMB registration fee:

  • Bank payment: Use the e-PIN generated on the JAMB portal.
  • Online payment: Use your ATM card or USSD code on the JAMB portal.
  • POS payment: Available at any accredited CBT or JAMB office.
With your e-Pin ready, profile code and confirmation code in hand, proceed to any JAMB office or CBT Centre to complete your registration. Here's what you should expect:

  • Biometric enrollment: This involves capturing your fingerprints and photographs.
  • Filling out the registration form: You'll provide personal information, preferred institutions, course of study, and O'Level results. If you're awaiting results, you can indicate this.
  • Choice of examination town: You'll choose where you wish to take the exam. Choose a location that is convenient for you.

The CBT centre will provide a printout once your registration is complete, including your exam schedule (date, time, and venue).

If you lose your profile code or haven't received your e-PIN:

Send [RESEND] to 55019 or 66019 for the profile code.

Send [UTMEPIN] for UTME or [DEPIN] for DE to 55019 or 66019 to retrieve your e-PIN.

After registration, it's time to buckle down and prepare for the exam. Utilise JAMB's syllabus and past questions to guide your study. You can find study materials at bookshops, online, or even enrol in a tutorial class. Consistent practice is key to excelling in the JAMB exam.

A few weeks before the exam, JAMB will allow candidates to print their examination slips from their website. This slip contains your specific exam details, including the venue, date, and time. To print your slip, visit the JAMB website, click on the 'Print Examination Slip' service, and enter your registration number or e-Pin.

On the day of the exam, arrive early at the exam centre with your exam slip and a valid ID (your NIN slip is ideal). Follow all instructions given by the examiners and focus on answering the questions to the best of your ability.

JAMB usually releases exam results within a few days. To check your result, you can send an SMS with the word 'RESULT' to 55019 using the same phone number you registered with. Alternatively, you can check online by visiting the JAMB portal, clicking on 'Check UTME Examination Results', and entering your registration number.

  • Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with JAMB announcements by regularly checking their official website.
  • Practice ethical conduct: Engage in honest preparation and avoid exam malpractice, as it can lead to disqualification.

By following these steps, you're well on your way to successfully registering and preparing for the exam. Remember, preparation is key, so take advantage of the resources available to you and put in the effort required to achieve your desired score. Good luck with your JAMB registration and examination!

Please note that while direct links to JAMB or related resources aren't provided here, always visit the official JAMB website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

