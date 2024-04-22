Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children
Let’s go down memory lane with some of the fun snacks we ate as children.
Recommended articles
Children these days will never know what it means to buy cheap snacks. Nowadays, biscuits cost at least ₦50 and juice boxes are about ₦100.
Here are some of the old school snacks we ate:
1. Biscao
This chocolate biscuit is unforgettable. I almost got whooped for leaving the house without telling my mother I went to buy it.
2. Speedy
Speedy was that snack everyone rushed to buy during break time. Maybe the best thing about it was the ball-shaped biscuits which I loved to play with before eating.
3. Okin biscuits
Okin biscuits is also an OG in the world of biscuits.
4. Coconut
Coconut was just like speedy, but it has a vanilla taste. It was one of my favourites.
5. Fantasia
This tastes delicious and became very popular.
6. Goody goody
Goody goody was so uncommon, but whenever you found it, you felt like you were taking the best chocolate in the world. It cost ₦10 then, we used to think it was expensive.
7. Cabin biscuits
These dry biscuits were for school, especially boarding school, and taste best when taken with chocolate tea.
8. Milkmaid
This was in the same category as Coconut and Speedy.
ALSO READ: 5 snacks only 90s kids can relate to
9. Robo Robo
This was the cheap version of M&Ms.
10. Digestive biscuits
These were nothing like Mcvities digestive biscuits.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng