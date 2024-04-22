Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

Children these days will never know what it means to buy cheap snacks. Nowadays, biscuits cost at least ₦50 and juice boxes are about ₦100.

Here are some of the old school snacks we ate:

1. Biscao

This chocolate biscuit is unforgettable. I almost got whooped for leaving the house without telling my mother I went to buy it.

2. Speedy

Speedy was that snack everyone rushed to buy during break time. Maybe the best thing about it was the ball-shaped biscuits which I loved to play with before eating.

3. Okin biscuits

Okin biscuits is also an OG in the world of biscuits.

4. Coconut

Coconut was just like speedy, but it has a vanilla taste. It was one of my favourites.

5. Fantasia

This tastes delicious and became very popular.

6. Goody goody

Goody goody was so uncommon, but whenever you found it, you felt like you were taking the best chocolate in the world. It cost ₦10 then, we used to think it was expensive.

7. Cabin biscuits

These dry biscuits were for school, especially boarding school, and taste best when taken with chocolate tea.

8. Milkmaid

This was in the same category as Coconut and Speedy.

9. Robo Robo

This was the cheap version of M&Ms.

10. Digestive biscuits

