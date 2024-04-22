ADVERTISEMENT
Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

Temi Iwalaiye

Let’s go down memory lane with some of the fun snacks we ate as children.

Millennial kids were in love with these snacks
Millennial kids were in love with these snacks

Children these days will never know what it means to buy cheap snacks. Nowadays, biscuits cost at least ₦50 and juice boxes are about ₦100.

Here are some of the old school snacks we ate:

Biscao tasted delicious [Nairaland]
Biscao tasted delicious [Nairaland]

This chocolate biscuit is unforgettable. I almost got whooped for leaving the house without telling my mother I went to buy it.

Speedy was absolutely delicious [Krakstv]
Speedy was absolutely delicious [Krakstv]

Speedy was that snack everyone rushed to buy during break time. Maybe the best thing about it was the ball-shaped biscuits which I loved to play with before eating.

Okin biscuits were popular [Twitter]
Okin biscuits were popular [Twitter]

Okin biscuits is also an OG in the world of biscuits.

Coconut was just like speedy, but it has a vanilla taste. It was one of my favourites.

ALSO READ: 7 Nigerian snacks that will take you back to your childhood

Fantasia was also delicious [Sumalfoods]
Fantasia was also delicious [Sumalfoods]

This tastes delicious and became very popular.

Every child loved goody goody [Ochulo]
Every child loved goody goody [Ochulo]

Goody goody was so uncommon, but whenever you found it, you felt like you were taking the best chocolate in the world. It cost ₦10 then, we used to think it was expensive.

Cabin biscuits were also very popular [HowNigerian]
Cabin biscuits were also very popular [HowNigerian]

These dry biscuits were for school, especially boarding school, and taste best when taken with chocolate tea.

This was in the same category as Coconut and Speedy.

ALSO READ: 5 snacks only 90s kids can relate to

Robo Robo were as sweet as sin [Nairaland]
Robo Robo were as sweet as sin [Nairaland]
This was the cheap version of M&Ms.

These tasted nothing like Mcvites [Sumalfoods]
These tasted nothing like Mcvites [Sumalfoods]

These were nothing like Mcvities digestive biscuits.

