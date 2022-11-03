RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 tips for keeping foodstuff fresh and long lasting

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s how to make sure your fresh foodstuff lasts as long as possible.

Here's how to keep your food stored safely [HGTV]


With the food crisis looming, knowing how to store fresh food products is so important. You also would not want to keep throwing food away.

It's advisable to keep these products out of your refrigerator and freezer. Instead, they should to be kept in a cold, dry place.

Putting freshly washed fruits and vegetables in the refrigerator can actually dramatically shorten their shelf life. Wait to wash vegetables until you're ready to consume them because adding moisture can hasten their decomposition.

Storing potatoes separate from onions prevents them from rotting quickly. To prevent sprouting, you can also store potatoes with apples.

Store onions and potatoes in a cool dry, place. Preferably an aerated basket.

Dairy goods like milk and eggs belong on the centre or bottom shelf of your refrigerator, not the door, where your milk and eggs are usually kept.

Your milk may spoil much more quickly if kept in a refrigerator since the temperature of the door can change due to frequent opening and closing.

The easiest way to keep bread fresh is to keep it at room temperature on your counter, or even better, invest in a bread box. Placing bread in the refrigerator causes it to grow stale more quickly.

Pepper can last one or two days on the counter, but the best way to keep it safe is by blending it and freezing it up.

Store rice and pasta in an airtight plastic container.

