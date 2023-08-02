Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Temi Otedola, and Kim Oprah are stunning beauties in the same gown
What's better than one gorgeous woman? Three. This week on 'Who Wore It Best', we have three of the most beautiful Nigerian women wearing the same outfit.
I truly admire the unique way in which Tiwa Savage, Temi Otedola, and Kim Oprah have styled the outfit. It is fascinating to see that they have avoided looking like mere replicas of one another.
However, the burning question remains: who wore it best? Without further ado, here is our definitive verdict:
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage looked absolutely stunning in this captivating look on the cover of Schick Magazine. She kept it sexy by wearing nothing underneath it but leather thigh snakeskin boots that looked incredibly foxy. I also loved the sleek side-part hairstyle and red lipstick.
Temi Otedola
Temi wore this outfit for a commercial with Falz The Bahd Guy; she wore hers with black leggings and strappy sandals. It was a cute look.
Kim Oprah
I love the frill black pants underneath the gown on Kim Oprah, plus the Jacquemus bag and brown pumps really refined the look.
We have to give it up to Kim; she styled it best.
