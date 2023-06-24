ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Every week, we curate the most fashionable and well-liked pictures on Instagram. These are the best pictures of the week:

Adesua looked so beautiful in this tan dress, certainly one of the best casual looks we’ve seen.

Ebuka went with this all-white outfit for the third episode of the Big Brother Naija reunion, and it’s certainly a cross from a casual outfit to a kung-fu master’s attire.

Asake dropped some pictures on Instagram as he continues to promote his album. I love the artistic expression in the pictures.

This comedian took this gorgeous picture to commensurate her birthday; the white gown is ethereal and gorgeous, and she added some edge to it with her white sunglasses.

This black-and-white picture of Diane is so sultry and sexy; she looks so good.

Omah Lay posted some pictures on Instagram in promotion of his deluxe album and the garnered a lot of likes. His outfit choices were a little wild, though; his shirt was unironed, one trouser was short and the other was long... quite interesting.

Allysyn was undoubtedly the best-dressed housemate so far, she looked so beautiful in her orange dress, and the way it wrapped around her body, gorgeous.

Tiwa attended Dior’s show in Paris wearing the new season of Dior’s fashion line, which gave her a sexy tomboy look.

Sharon dazzled in this nude gown by Matopedia Atelier.

