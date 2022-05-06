The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Maria

Maria’s look is very much one of a gilded era attire, the designer did a great job in making her look like a 19th-century princess straight out of Bridgerton.

Tacha

Tacha never had a bad fashion day. This blue look is giving us the right vibe, the blue hues in the background match with her gown and her hair styling and blue purse are stunning.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini in red is a sight for sore eyes. The crop top, pants and jacket combo is a look! Plus those shades, fire!

Burna Boy

Burna shared some pictures of himself at the Met Gala in New York. He wore a lilac two-piece and a bucket hat by Licong Gong.

Jemima Osunde