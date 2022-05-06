There were so many birthdays this week and that is good news for those of us. We had so many photoshoots to make our Instagram timeline beautiful. Here are the best;
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
What were some of the absolute best pictures on Instagram this week?
Maria
Maria’s look is very much one of a gilded era attire, the designer did a great job in making her look like a 19th-century princess straight out of Bridgerton.
Tacha
Tacha never had a bad fashion day. This blue look is giving us the right vibe, the blue hues in the background match with her gown and her hair styling and blue purse are stunning.
Ini Dima-Okojie
Ini in red is a sight for sore eyes. The crop top, pants and jacket combo is a look! Plus those shades, fire!
Burna Boy
Burna shared some pictures of himself at the Met Gala in New York. He wore a lilac two-piece and a bucket hat by Licong Gong.
Jemima Osunde
Jemima looks so beautiful in this corset nude gown. The brown hues are exceptional.
