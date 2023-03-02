Jeans Season: 5 celebs interesting styling of denim

1. Toke Makinwa mixes jeans with polyester

Toke can never be caught unfresh. Toke went for a polyester blend in her jeans complete with pumps. Interesting, it's skinny jeans and not the mom jeans that’s been trending, proving that skinny jeans are still on trend.

2. Tiwa's jeans with cut-outs

Tiwa channels her inner Gen Z and wears jeans with interesting cut-outs by the waist. It’s a fun and casual look, we loved how she wore denim on denim with her denim jacket.

3. Temi in flared jeans

Temi takes flared jeans to another level with her look: it’s thin at the waist and flared at the bottom, a really great look. See how she wore pumps on it too, but we think it’ll go well with sneakers.

4. Liquorose in two jeans

This is such a stylish look: Liquorose takes jeans to another level by doubling them up and leaving the button open, now that’s extra creativity.

5. Tems in artsy jeans

