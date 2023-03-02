ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Jeans Season: 5 celebs interesting styling of denim

Temi Iwalaiye

These celebrities style their jeans perfectly.

Jeans are definitely in season [Instagram]
Jeans are definitely in season [Instagram]

Jeans are very much in season, they are super fun and casual and can be dressed up to be corporate casual but let’s face it, jeans can get really boring fast. Here’s how to spice it up.

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Toke can never be caught unfresh. Toke went for a polyester blend in her jeans complete with pumps. Interesting, it's skinny jeans and not the mom jeans that’s been trending, proving that skinny jeans are still on trend.

Tiwa channels her inner Gen Z and wears jeans with interesting cut-outs by the waist. It’s a fun and casual look, we loved how she wore denim on denim with her denim jacket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temi takes flared jeans to another level with her look: it’s thin at the waist and flared at the bottom, a really great look. See how she wore pumps on it too, but we think it’ll go well with sneakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is such a stylish look: Liquorose takes jeans to another level by doubling them up and leaving the button open, now that’s extra creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another jean trend is having fun art and drawings on your jeans and as usual, Tems is right on trend.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jeans Season: 5 celebs interesting styling of denim

Jeans Season: 5 celebs interesting styling of denim

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms

How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms

How March became Women's History Month

How March became Women's History Month

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

You’re likely to be murdered by your partner than anyone else, according to stats

You’re likely to be murdered by your partner than anyone else, according to stats

Why do people who seem to have perfect lives commit su*cide?

Why do people who seem to have perfect lives commit su*cide?

5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

They both love crop tops [Instagram]

Ayra Starr vs Tems: How different and similar is their style?

Ayra Starr's style is very much alte [Instagram/Ayrastarr]

5 Nigerian celebrities bringing in the heat with their fashion game right now

Here's what to wear to work [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Powede Awujo

Here's how your favourite celebrities dressed to vote [Instagram]

2023 Election: What your favourite celebrities wore to vote