ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beautiful outfits from 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' premiered over the weekend.

These were some of our favorite outfits [Instagram]
These were some of our favorite outfits [Instagram]

It was a night of glamour and style as Showmax premiered its latest original, 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Saturday, February 11th 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The event was attended by diplomats and top executives across various sectors, as well as celebrities and influencers.

Jennifer Umeh Ubaka, also known as Princess Jecoco was beautiful in a red gown with the bottom of the gown opening up like a flower. Also, loved her headpiece.

Hauwa looked every inch like a modern-day princess in this white gown with interesting cut-outs by Khavia Women.

OJ Posharella at RHOA premiere
OJ Posharella at RHOA premiere Pulse Nigeria

OJ channelled the pope with her headgear and cape. Very dramatic and attention-grabbing.

Jackie Bent at RHOA premiere
Jackie Bent at RHOA premiere Pulse Nigeria

Jackie looked amazing in black and we loved everything about the outfit, especially the mono-strap in mesh and her hairdo.

Arafa at RHOA premiere
Arafa at RHOA premiere Pulse Nigeria

Arafa looked amazing in a blue gown with nude underlay from her own fashion line. It was certainly an interesting look, although we didn't like the finishing.

Now that’s how to wear a jumpsuit! Chisom wore a sequinned jumpsuit made by Styled by Maureen.

Samantha Homosanny at RHOA premiere
Samantha Homosanny at RHOA premiere Pulse Nigeria

Samantha looked amazing in a corset gown by Styled by Ejiro. We especially loved the ponytail hairstyle.

Bisoye Balogun at RHOA premiere
Bisoye Balogun at RHOA premiere Pulse Nigeria

Bisoye’s outfit was perfect for a red carpet appearance, loved the mix of white and black and the ruffle at the upper part of the outfit.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

All that happened online on Valentine’s Day 2023

All that happened online on Valentine’s Day 2023

Beautiful outfits from 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' premiere

Beautiful outfits from 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' premiere

Exclusive: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman on their private engagement, love languages and Valentine’s day traditions

Exclusive: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman on their private engagement, love languages and Valentine’s day traditions

They Don't Cost A Thing! Valentine's Day gifts to give your partner that money can’t buy

They Don't Cost A Thing! Valentine's Day gifts to give your partner that money can’t buy

Valentine’s Day themed celebrity photoshoots we love

Valentine’s Day themed celebrity photoshoots we love

Do side chicks enjoy Valentine's day more than main chicks?

Do side chicks enjoy Valentine's day more than main chicks?

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in ballooned trousers

Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in ballooned trousers

5 ways to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

5 ways to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems style has certainly evolved [Instagram]

How Tems' style has evolved over the years

how to dress for your body shape

How to dress according to your body type

Who wore it best? [Instagram]

Who wore it best? 3 style stars rock a colourful two-piece

Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in bogus trousers [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in ballooned trousers