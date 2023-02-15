Beautiful outfits from 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' premiere

The event was attended by diplomats and top executives across various sectors, as well as celebrities and influencers.

Princess Jecoco

Jennifer Umeh Ubaka, also known as Princess Jecoco was beautiful in a red gown with the bottom of the gown opening up like a flower. Also, loved her headpiece.

Hauwa Magaji

Hauwa looked every inch like a modern-day princess in this white gown with interesting cut-outs by Khavia Women.

OJ Posharella

OJ channelled the pope with her headgear and cape. Very dramatic and attention-grabbing.

Jackie Bent

Jackie looked amazing in black and we loved everything about the outfit, especially the mono-strap in mesh and her hairdo.

Essienawan Moma-Ukonga (Arafa)

Arafa looked amazing in a blue gown with nude underlay from her own fashion line. It was certainly an interesting look, although we didn't like the finishing.

Chisom Agoawuike

Now that’s how to wear a jumpsuit! Chisom wore a sequinned jumpsuit made by Styled by Maureen.

Samantha Homosanny

Samantha looked amazing in a corset gown by Styled by Ejiro. We especially loved the ponytail hairstyle.

Bisoye Balogun

