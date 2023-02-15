Beautiful outfits from 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' premiere

It was a night of glamour and style as Showmax premiered its latest original, 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Saturday, February 11th 2023.
'The Real Housewives of Abuja' premiered over the weekend.
The event was attended by diplomats and top executives across various sectors, as well as celebrities and influencers.
Princess Jecoco
Jennifer Umeh Ubaka, also known as Princess Jecoco was beautiful in a red gown with the bottom of the gown opening up like a flower. Also, loved her headpiece.
Hauwa Magaji
Hauwa looked every inch like a modern-day princess in this white gown with interesting cut-outs by Khavia Women.
OJ Posharella
OJ channelled the pope with her headgear and cape. Very dramatic and attention-grabbing.
Jackie Bent
Jackie looked amazing in black and we loved everything about the outfit, especially the mono-strap in mesh and her hairdo.
Essienawan Moma-Ukonga (Arafa)
Arafa looked amazing in a blue gown with nude underlay from her own fashion line. It was certainly an interesting look, although we didn't like the finishing.
Chisom Agoawuike
Now that’s how to wear a jumpsuit! Chisom wore a sequinned jumpsuit made by Styled by Maureen.
Samantha Homosanny
Samantha looked amazing in a corset gown by Styled by Ejiro. We especially loved the ponytail hairstyle.
Bisoye Balogun
Bisoye’s outfit was perfect for a red carpet appearance, loved the mix of white and black and the ruffle at the upper part of the outfit.
