Everything to know about the 6 exciting 'Real Housewives of Abuja'

Following the success of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos', the latest installment offers a glimpse into the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women; Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie. Here is a breakdown of the cast:

Meet Arafa, the edgy Jesus girl who loves a good time:

Arafa is an art enthusiast, Russian-born mom of twins, the owner of Selara Stiletto Studio, a female-only pole and sensual dance studio in Abuja. The half-Tanzanian, half-Calabar princess is also a certified Zumba instructor who loves to empowers women to feel good about themselves.

In her words, “I empower women through dance and beauty. I love to make them feel good, and I have created a space for people to let their hair down, be happy and ready to conquer the world.”

Arafa will be dishing the drama and bringing “everything sugar and spice” on the show.

Comfort Booth, the colourful, fire spitting lawyer:

Comfort Booth is a lawyer, social commentator, travel blogger, talk show host and foodie with an unconventional mohawk.

She describes herself as a contradiction saying, "I can be sweet, sour, a boss lady and also take you down in the courtroom, and I’ll go there with my colourful mohawk.”

Comfort promises to sprinkle some sweetness on the show.

OJ Posharella, the self-proclaimed incredible minister of happiness:

She is a single and independent socialite, who describes herself as a happy and bubbly soul.

Born and bred in Kaduna, OJ is a top marketing influencer and CEO of Posharella Empire, focused on showing the world, especially the girl child that with anything is possible with hardwork and commitment.

The socialite will be serving style, personality and vibes on show.

Princess Jecoco, the energy queen and life of the party:

This Borno State born beauty is a real life princess, lawyer, brand ambassador, influencer, content creator, YouTuber and hotelier.

She is also the managing director of the Sefcon group of hotels, wife and mother to two beautiful kids.

Expect drama and style from the vide goddess.

Samantha H. Homossany, the mysterious fashion diva:

Samantha is a fashion, and art enthusiast with a dash of mystery to her.

She is a mom, businesswoman, wellness entrepreneur, humanitarian, the creative director of Zohi Taglit. and the founder/director of ASTA Foundation, a non-profit organisation aimed at empowering vulnerable women and children.

Samantha will be serving classic style and rich mama vibes on the show.

Tutupie, the vibe queen who was born to chill:

Tutupie is a trained and certified chef, event curator and the creative director of Urban Day Party, who is all about being chill and can not be caught complaining about being stressed.

She is polyglot, who speaks Hausa, Turkish, basic German and a code language with her friends. She is currently single and dating.

You can expect soft life vibes from Tutupie.

Catch all six ladies on 'The Real Housewives of Abuja,' which will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries from February 17, 2023.

New episodes will air every Friday.