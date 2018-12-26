The fair, which is absolutely FREE and open to all, would gather all of the society’s biggest players from the food, fashion, media, automobile, accessories, music and arts industries who would converge for mind-blowing experiences - music concerts, runway shows, exhibitions – one that can best be pictured only when experienced.

“Style by Zenith” transcends the fashion enthusiast’s fashion show and the foodie’s food fest, it expands to a true ‘Life-style’ status, by also including key lifestyle factors such as shopping, beauty and music all in one grand fair.

Hosted by Zenith Bank with support from VX Group, Master Licensee of International Premium fashion, lifestyle, beauty and entertainment TV Network, Fashion One the fair brings to the fore Fashion One’s dedication to creating captivating, fashion, entertainment and lifestyle engagements, towards developing the local fashion and lifestyle industry.

The two-day event would be a medley of Lifestyle activities including runway shows featuring leading local and international models that would be accessorized by top designers and beauticians in the industry. It would also feature an exhibition of beauty and lifestyle products, accessories, food and confectionaries, entertainment for adults and children as well as performances by top Nigerian artistes among many other activities.

As Saturday, the 29th and Sunday, the 30th approach, one can only look forward to nothing but the best as Style by Zenith inspires all to define their style, up it and own it!

Here are key highlights to anticipate at the fair.

“The Zenith Model Search”: The fair would also mark the unveiling of ‘The Zenith Model Search’, another collaboration between Fashion one and Zenith bank, which promises to spice up the fashion world in 2019.

Music Concert: “Style by Zenith” fair also promises loads of entertainment to attendees as part of the different aspects of the fair with the daily music concerts featuring Simi, Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel, Mayorkun, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Timaya, 2Baba and Waje all in one fair, all on one stage!

Runway: The fair would also feature cozy evenings of runway shows as the most-recognized fashion designers would showcase their iconic pieces in style with the best of local and international models strutting their stuff on the runway. Moments like these are every fashion boy and girl’s dreams and these will play out much to admiration of all at the fair. Daytime at the fair would also give you the fashion vibes as attendees would experience live mannequins during the fair in a mini runway show.

Modelling Industry-focused Masterclasses: The fair would also feature masterclasses on modelling, giving aspiring and current models the hands-on trainings and basic know-how on starting out and thriving in the industry.

VIP Experience Lounge: “Style by Zenith” also offers a VIP lounge to give guests a relaxing and cozy experience while at the fair. The experience at this lounge is better described as heavenly but, is even best experienced. Be there!

Beautifully-Curated Spaces: The “Style by Zenith” space promises a perfect ambience with physically appealing, airy and completely comfy space with instant photo-ops perfect for all the Instagram-worthy photos.

360-Experience Built-in Live Stores for Premium Makeup, Hair & Skin Care Brands: With the beauty and skin carPerfect way to end the year: With all that Zenith Bank has lined up for attendees and anticipated surprises still under wraps, we can only expect the fair to give us the best time of our lives and to be the perfect way to wrap up an amazing 2018.

Food, Drinks and Accessories Expo with Over 150 Vendors: The fair also has all foodies, drink lovers and fashionistas all covered as over 150 vendors have been enlisted to attend to the hundreds of guests, models, bloggers, vloggers, foodies, fashion experts and enthusiasts; concert-goers and all the attendees at the fair.

There is the shopping, there is the food, there is the musical concert, there is the runway, there are the masterclasses for models and so much more fun all for free.

Mention a better way to wrap up the year, we would wait!

Style by Zenith lifestyle fair is absolutely FREE!e brands set to function in the built-in stores at the fair, attendees are in for a 360-experience as they walk into these stores to get their hair, make-up and nails did, and try out all kinds of products as they deem fit.