7 easy ways to incorporate a scarf into your outfit

They are also inexpensive, this allows you to fill your wardrobe with a wide collection of scarves with varying styles, patterns, and materials fit for any occasion. You can transform your look just by adding a scarf. This makes it a lifesaver accessory for outfit repeaters.

There are many simple ways to rock your scarf to make you look chic.

1. Tie it around your head

This is the most common way to rock your scarf. Whether you are having a bad hair day, you want to fulfill religious duties, or you just want something on your hair, you have your scarves to go to.

2. Tie it around your bag

Most bags are now adorned with colorful silk, cute materials. You can recreate this style with a piece of your scarf. You can tie it as a bow around your bag strap.

3. Wear it as a belt

Why not ditch your regular belt for a piece of scarf?. Make a fashion statement by running your scarf through your belt loops.

4. Wear it as a top

You can maneuver your scarf around your torso to create your own style of a top. There are different ways you can go about this depending on what you want and what look you are going for.

5. Wear it around your neck

You can also rock your scarf like a muffler or a tie to replace a necklace by wrapping or twisting it around your neck.

6. Tie it over your shirt

You can switch up your outfit by wrapping a piece of a scarf around your oversized shirt and tying it at the back, just like you would do if you were wearing the scarf as a top.

7. Wear as a scrunchie

Use a piece of a scarf to hold your ponytail in place.