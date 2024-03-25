7 sexual health benefits of plums and how to use them

While science hasn't quite figured out everything yet, some early research suggests that plums might offer some interesting benefits when it comes to intimacy.

7 sexual health benefits of plums

Here are some potential sexual health benefits of plums, on how this fruit can play a part in a healthier and more fulfilling sex life.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Boosting blood flow

Good blood flow delivers oxygen and nutrients everywhere they're needed. During intimacy, both men and women benefit from good blood flow, which can lead to increased pleasure and satisfaction. Plums are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, which can protect blood vessels from damage and improve blood flow. This effect not only benefits your heart but can also enhance intimacy for both men and women.

2. Increased energy levels

Feeling tired can put a damper on anyone's mood, including your mood for intimacy. Plums, being a good source of vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium, can help combat fatigue and give you a quick energy boost. These nutrients aid in energy production within your cells, ensuring you have the stamina for daily activities, including sex.

Long-lasting energy comes from a balanced diet, so don't go overboard on the plums.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

3. Supporting stamina

For men, stamina is linked to better sexual performance. Zinc, one of the minerals found in plums is important for men's sexual health. Some studies suggest that zinc deficiency might be linked to erectile dysfunction. While plums aren't a magic bullet, including them in your diet could help ensure you're getting enough zinc. Other nutrients found in plums, such as potassium, assist in regulating muscle contractions and nerve signals. This regulation is vital for sustaining physical activity, including sexual intercourse, thereby supporting male stamina.

4. Enhancing arousal

For women, sexual arousal can be influenced by both physical and emotional factors. Plums are a source of phytoestrogens, which are plant-based compounds that mimic some of the effects of estrogen in the body. Early research suggests that phytoestrogens might play a role in female arousal. More studies are needed, but including plums in your diet could potentially be helpful.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Stress reduction

Stress can impact sexual function and desire. Plums contain vitamins and antioxidants that might help manage stress levels. For example, the magnesium in plums is known for its calming effects on the nervous system, which can help reduce stress and, indirectly, improve sexual health.

6. Improved mood

The connection between a positive mood and a satisfying sex life cannot be overstated. Plums are a delicious way to get a natural dose of sugar, which can contribute to a positive mood. Plums can contribute to improved mood thanks to their content of vitamin B6, which aids in the production of serotonin, a mood-regulating neurotransmitter. Plus, some studies suggest that the antioxidants in plums might even help with symptoms of mild depression.

7. Overall well-being

ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual health is part of your overall health. Eating a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, like plums, can help you feel your best and improve your overall well-being. This, in turn, can positively impact your sexual health.

How to use plums

Incorporating plums into your diet is easy and delicious. You can eat them fresh, add them to salads, or blend them into smoothies.

Pulse Nigeria

Dried plums, or prunes, are also a nutritious option. However, moderation is key. Aim for a healthy daily intake without overdoing it.

ADVERTISEMENT